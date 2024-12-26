Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  'Mufasa: The Lion King' Box Office collection Day 6 — Shah Rukh Khan voiced film makes ripples, minting over 13 crore

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Box Office collection Day 6 — Shah Rukh Khan voiced film makes ripples, minting over ₹13 crore

Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Box Office collection Day 6: Disney's live-action 'Mufasa: The Lion King' continues to dominate the Box Office, earning 13.65 crore on Day 6. Its total collection reached 67.25 crore within the first week

Mufasa: The Lion King public reviews: This image released by Disney shows characters Afia, Mufasa, Masego (Disney via AP)

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Box Office collection Day 6: Similar to how a Lion rules the jungle, Disney's live-action film 'Mufasa: The Lion King' has been ruling the Box Office. On Day 6, the movie earned 13.65 crore, making its total collection go up to 67.25 crore, in just its first week.

Mufasa: The Lion King collection

The English version of the film earned 4.4 crore, while the Hindi version of the film bagged 4.7 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.com

The Barry Jenkins directorial, Mufasa: The Lion King displayed strong performance, particularly with high occupancy rates on Christmas Day — 63.06 per cent in English, 51.62 per cent in Hindi, and 60.33 per cent in Tamil.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ has earned approximately 64 crore (including 3D charges) in its first five days in India. With robust pre-sales and a significant surge in collections on Christmas, Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to cross the 100 crore mark by Saturday.

In India, the emotional connection with the iconic voices of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu has brought a unique charm, enhancing the appeal of the film.

Mufasa: The Lion King occupancy

Kolkata ranked the highest in terms of Mufasa: The Lion King's occupancy in theatres, with movie halls being filled up to 79 per cent. Chennai and Bengaluru ranked second, and third, in terms of the occupancy, as per Sacnilk reports.

Mufasa: The Lion King

The story follows Simba (voiced by Donald Glover) and Nala's cub, Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), as she listens to a tale from the wise mandrill Rafiki (John Kani). Rafiki recounts the legendary story of Kiara’s grandfather, Mufasa. The narrative delves into Mufasa’s early life, revealing how he was separated from his parents and raised by the lioness Eshe (Thandiwe Newton), alongside her son Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who would eventually become a pivotal figure in Mufasa's journey.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.