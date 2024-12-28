Mufasa: The Lion King has performed exceptionally well in India, grossing ₹ 83.97 crore net over nine days, at 2:10 pm on Saturday. It saw strong advance bookings on Christmas and is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in the country.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’: Disney’s one of the most sought-after prequel and sequel to The Lion King (2019), directed by Barry Jenkins, has given outstanding performance over the past 8 days. At the Indian Box Office, the Hollywood film has collected ₹83.97 crore net during its nine-day run in theatres, as per early estimates recorded by Sacnilk at 2:10 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The industry tracker noted that Walt Disney Pictures production raked in ₹3.12 crore net on Saturday. During its first week, Mufasa: The Lion King collected a whopping ₹74.25 crore, after raking in ₹8.3 crore net on its opening day. On Day 8, Friday, the collection dropped 5.71 percent and the movie managed to rake in ₹6.6 crore net.

The movie was released in four languages across India, namely English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on December 20. It witnessed tremendous advance booking for Christmas festival, that was Day 6, as pointed out by film business analyst Sumit Kadel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With notable contributions from its multilingual releases, the musical drama film added an estimated ₹7 crore to its collections on Day 7. The photo realistically animated movie has several characters reprising their roles from the remake, including Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani.

Mufasa: The Lion King worldwide collection Mufasa is set to become one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in India as it may cross Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire box office numbers soon. Notably, Godzilla grossed ₹109 crore at the Indian box office. With a net collection of ₹139.1 crore, Marvel superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine remains the top Hollywood earner of 2024 in India.