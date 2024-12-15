Mufasa release date: Disney's animated musical drama will be released in movie theatres this weekend. Audience opting the Hindi version of the American movie will get to enjoy the voice of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

How to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan-AbRam's Hollywood movie, Mufasa? Mufasa The Lion King will be released worldwide this week. People can book tickets online or visit their nearby movie theatres to enjoy the movie.

Mufasa The Lion King release date in India The Disney movie is based on the life of an orphaned lion king. It is both a prequel and a sequel to the 2019 remake of the 1994 film The Lion King. The movie will be released on Friday, 20 December in India and abroad.

Mufasa The Lion King OTT release date As most of the animated movie's produced by Disney are available on Disney+Hotstar for OTT streaming, Mufasa will also likely to release on Disney+ soon. There has been no information about Mufasa The Lion King's OTT release date.

About Mufasa The Lion King Barry Jenkins directed the movie, which was inspired by the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson. The movie will provide additional insights into Mufasa's character in the original Disney animated film The Lion King.

The audience will learn about Mufasa's life in his early days and his relation with Scar. The comical duo of Timon and Pumbaa will also return in the movie. Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra's voice over as Timon and Pumba will add extra fun in Mufasa's Hindi version.

The original movie will feature Aaron Pierre's voice as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyonce as Nala.