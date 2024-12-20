Mufasa: The Lion King hit theaters today, December 20, bringing Disney's animated musical drama to the big screen. Fans watching the Telugu version are in for a treat as Superstar Mahesh Babu has dubbed the voice of Mufasa. Videos on social media have captured the enthusiastic reactions from excited fans.

Report by Movies4u official stated that earlier Prasads Theatre Manager expressed concerns over Telugu version of Mufasa, however, the report claimed that the booking surpassed English version of the film.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on X that for the first time, a hero's voice-over is being celebrated on such a grand scale. He wrote, “For the 1st time ever, a hero’s voice-over is being celebrated on such a massive scale! Huge cutouts of Superstar @urstrulymahesh as #Mufasa have been erected allover, special fan shows have been organised and sold out within hours. Superstar fans are leaving no stone unturned in showcasing their love and admiration.”

Mahesh Babu on dubbing for Mufasa For Mahesh Babu, voicing Mufasa has been an incredibly personal and cherished experience. Taking to social media, the actor wrote, “Voicing Mufasa has been an incredible experience that I'll always hold close to my heart. I hope you experience the same joy watching Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King as I did.”

In addition to Mahesh Babu, the Telugu version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' features renowned comedian Brahmanandam, who voices the character of Pumbaa, and actor Ali, who lends his voice to the mischievous Timon.

In the Hindi version, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has dubbed as Mufasa, while his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan take on the roles of Simba and young Mufasa.