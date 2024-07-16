Muharram 2024: When is Ashura? All you need to know about its significance, history

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar that has 354 days. Following the phases of the moon, the year is divided into 12 months. Following Ramadan or Ramzan, Muharram is considered to be the most sacred month in the calendar of Islam.

The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura. It is commemorated by all Muslims to recognize the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Ashura 2024 is from July 16, Tuesday to July 17, Wednesday.

Ashura 2024: History Muharram holds historical importance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims, as it marks the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

The battle involved a conflict between the forces of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and the ruling Umayyad army. Imam Hussein, along with his family members and a small group of loyal companions, refused to pledge allegiance to Yazid I, the then caliphate, over his unjust rule and violation of Islamic principles.

They set out for the city of Kufa in present-day Iraq, responding to calls for support from its inhabitants. However, upon reaching Karbala, Imam Hussein and his companions were met with a large Umayyad army, which vastly outnumbered them. Despite the odds, Imam Hussein and his followers remained steadfast in their commitment to uphold justice and the true teachings of Islam.

On the 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, Imam Hussein and his supporters engaged in a fatal battle against the Umayyad forces. The small group of Imam Hussein's followers, including men, women and children, were surrounded and deprived of food and water for several days. Consequently, they were killed and Imam Hussein himself was martyred in the battle.

Ashura 2024: Significance The word Muharram means ‘not permitted’ or ‘forbidden’. Muslims are prohibited from taking part in activities like warfare and use it as a period of prayer and reflection.