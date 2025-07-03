Muharram 2025: When are schools, colleges and offices shut - July 6 or 7?

After Ramadan, Muharram is one of the most sacred months in Islam and it marks the beginning of the lunar calendar. Being the first month in the Islamic calendar, Muharram is considered the second-holiest month in the Hijri calendar.

Muharram is followed by the lunar months of Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada ath-Thaniyah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Zu al-Qadah (or Dhul Qadah) and Zu al-Hijjah (or Zil Hijjah/Dhul Hijjah).

Muharram 2025: When is Ashura? On 10 June 2025, Muharram began for the Muslims globally, and as per details, the 10th day of Muharram is observed as Ashura. This year, the Ashura falls on Sunday, 6 July.

According to the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee, as quoted by the Hindustan Times, the crescent Moon was sighted in India on 26 June. So, the first day of Muharram-Ul-Haram began on 27 June and with Ashura falling on Sunday, all public and private sector banks and offices will remain closed on this day.

Muharram 2025 holiday: Date Though this is not confirmed as of yet, states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal may announce an official holiday if Muharram is observed on 7 July. This would be done depending on religious and administrative coordination.

Parents and students are advised to take updates from the schools, as the decision would be taken by them only after the moon is sighted.

Ashura: History and significance of the Islamic New Year Also called Al Hijri or the Arabic New Year, the Islamic New Year starts on the first day of Muharram. The 10th day — Ashura — is observed with mourning by many Muslims in memory of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali, in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The battle battle holds immense religious and political significance in Islamic history.

For both Sunni and Shia Muslims, Muharram has historical importance. The battle took place during the caliphate of Yazid I. Imam Hussein ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, refused to pledge allegiance due to Yazid’s unjust rule. En route to Kufa, Hussein and his small group were intercepted at Karbala. On Ashura, vastly outnumbered, they were denied water and brutally killed, with Imam Hussein martyred for standing up for justice and Islamic values.