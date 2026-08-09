‘Mujhe chaiye peace’: Viral video shows why Indians are moving to Germany over US

Germany has quietly emerged as one of the top destinations for Indians planning to settle abroad. While the US continues to kindle the "American Dream" for millions, many increasingly prefer Europe for its higher quality of life and better long-term residency options.

In a recent video, Aakanksha Khandelwal, a content creator, talked about why she chose to move to Germany rather than the USA. “2 saal US rehne ke baad mujhe samajh mein aaya ki mujhe agle 20 saal wahan kyun nahi rehna (After living in the US for two years, I realised why I don't want to live there for the next 20 years),” she said.

“It is very important to know what you want in your life,” she said. “…mujhe chahiye peace (I want peace).”

Her opinion reflects a broader pattern. With the H-1B lottery becoming increasingly restrictive and employment-based Green Card wait times stretching into decades, Indian tech professionals are looking towards alternatives. And Germany has emerged as one of the top choices not only for its resources but also for its policies.

‘Mujhe visa ka tension nahi chahiye’ Recent immigration reforms, including the Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card) and a faster track to dual citizenship, may allow skilled professionals to secure permanent residency in as little as two years.

Financially, too, the move is proving lucrative. A recent report from the Institute of the German Economy showed that Indian professionals, largely working in IT and STEM sectors, are now the highest-earning expat group in Germany. In 2024, they took home a median gross wage of €5,393 per month, which is roughly 29% higher than that of local German workers.

Moreover, rising US tuition costs and tightened border policies have also driven Indian student enrollments in Germany to a record 54,000 in 2025, up from 46,000 in 2024. India has already officially surpassed China as the leading source of international students in the country.

Khandelwal also expressed similar anxieties in her video. She said, “Dusri cheez, mujhe na visa ka tension nahi chahiye. Matlab ki main soch ke nikalte rahu apna time ki yaar, mera visa kab tak valid hai (Another thing is that I don't want the stress of a visa. I don't want to keep spending my time wondering when my visa will be valid until).”

Moreover, she has been living in the country for about 3 years and expects to obtain permanent residency there this year.

How did netizens react? Social media users had mixed reactions to her observation.

“Germany is best if you love being alone or very less people and less crowded places with beautiful nature...,” a user said. “Nice yaar! Maine bhi Germany chuna ❤️😂” another added.

However, a user said, “USA has its own legacy, don’t compare with your struggling hustles lol.”

Another netizen said, “Totally respect your decision, but US life is quite better than Europe, especially for desis.” Explaining the point, the netizen said, “In Germany, you have to learn all over, and even if you do that, you will have other issues further in life. My friend in Europe makes half of what I make, and yet he pay upto 40% in taxes.”