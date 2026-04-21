Mukesh Ambani celebrates 69th birthday with family, puja and temple visit in Mumbai

Mumbai: Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, celebrated his 69th birthday on April 19 with a series of religious and family-oriented activities.

A video shared by the company offered a glimpse into the celebrations, showing the industrialist along with his family participating in traditional puja rituals. The visuals depicted the family offering prayers in a ceremonial setting.

Family Joins In Celebrations

The occasion saw the presence of close family members, including Nita Ambani, sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, along with grandchildren.

Check out the video here:

The family was seen together during the rituals, highlighting a private and devotional atmosphere for the celebrations.

Brahman Bhoj For Ved Pathshala Students

As part of the birthday observances, the Ambani family organised a Brahman Bhoj, a traditional meal offering. The meal was served to students of a Ved pathshala, in line with customary practices associated with religious occasions.

The gesture formed a key part of the day’s activities, alongside the rituals conducted by the family.

Visit To Siddhivinayak Temple

On the same day, Mukesh Ambani visited Siddhivinayak Temple, one of Mumbai’s prominent religious sites, where he offered prayers.

He was accompanied by members of his family during the visit. The temple visit is among the customary practices observed by several public figures on important personal occasions.

On the occasion, Mukesh Ambani chose a simple attire, including a kurta-pyjama set paired with a brown Nehru coat. Nita Ambani also looked elegant in a red jamdani saree.

Earlier in the day, birthday wishes for Mukesh Ambani were shared on the official social media handle of Reliance Foundation.

"Wishing Reliance Chairman & Managing Director, Shri Mukesh Ambani, a very Happy Birthday. We express our gratitude for your continued commitment to creating lasting value for society and inspiring progress with purpose. Warm wishes for good health, happiness, and continued success," the post read.

Recent Family Celebrations In Jamnagar

Earlier this month, the Ambani family hosted celebrations for Anant Ambani’s birthday in Jamnagar. The event was attended by several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

The gathering drew attention for its scale and guest list, marking another recent family occasion.

A Quiet, Family-Centred Celebration

In contrast, the birthday of Mukesh Ambani this year was marked by relatively simple and spiritual activities centred around family and tradition.