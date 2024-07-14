In a viral video, Mukesh Ambani was visibly emotional as he walked slowly alongside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani turned emotional during the 'vidaai' ceremony of his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony on July 12.

In a viral video, Mukesh Ambani was visibly emotional as he walked slowly alongside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Bride Radhika, who was also emotional at the time, greeted another person who handed over a silver lamp to her.

Netizens appreciate Mukesh Ambani for not shying away from expressing his emotions. "He must have remembered his own daughter Isha's vidaai," one user posted.

An Instagram user said, "I love Mukesh Ambani for exactly this reason. He shows emotions and treats his daughters-in-law with great love and respect."

"Radhika is lucky to have A Father in Law who truely loves her like a Father," another user commented on the viral video. "Mukesh Ambani crying, he seems to be really a nice human being," another comment read.

Radhika Merchant continued to be captivating throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance. Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The Ambani family hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13, marking another chapter in their lavish celebrations, with prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor gracing the occasion.

