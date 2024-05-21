Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's 2nd pre-wedding bash? Check the date, venue and guest list here
Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, are set to host a second pre-wedding bash for their son, Anant Ambani and to-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. The couple will tie the knot in July this year.
It appears that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations are not yet complete. Following the extravagant three-day festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are reportedly preparing to host a second pre-wedding celebration.