‘Mukesh Ambani’s formula for success’: Harsh Goenka shares Reliance chairman’s approach to life | WATCH

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka on Wednesday shared a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that shows billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), talking about his approach to success.

In the video, Mukesh Ambani is quoting a meaningful message from Swami Vivekananda that inspired him throughout his life.

He emphasised that Swami Vivekananda had said a person should take one idea at a time and then have an unwavering focus on it.

The RIL chairman said: “Talking about the winner's mindset, let me share with you a thought that has inspired me all my life. It is Swami Vivekananda's thought. Swamiji says: Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life. Dream of it. Think of it. Live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscle, nerves (and) every part of your body be full of that idea .. and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”

Harsh Goenka captioned the X post as “Mukesh Ambani’s formula for success.”

The video shared at 4:19 pm on March 12 quickly gained attention, garnering more than 22,000 views.

The post also attracted several comments.

A user wrote: “That one idea becomes the mother of many such ideas that are worth living, sharing and inspiring others.”

Another user said: “The nation wants to know what’s Harsh Goenka ji’s formula for success.”

Critical thinking matters In January this year, while speaking at the 12th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Mukesh Ambani had said that while students should be good at using artificial intelligence (AI), they should not give up on their own critical thinking.

“Talking of Artificial Intelligence, I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning but do not give up your own critical thinking,” he had said.

“ChatGPT ka jarurat se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nehi khud ki buddhi se, hum agey badhenge aur aap agey badh sakte hai (Use ChatGPT but don’t use artificial intelligence. Use your intelligence to move forward in life),” he commented.