Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani, wore ₹15 crore, 17.67-carat tsavorite garnet ‘Soaring Spirit’ brooch: Details inside

Nita Ambani, the Reliance Industries director and founder of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), who has previously been seen wearing elaborate jewellery pieces, drew attention with her ‘Soaring Spirit’ dragonfly brooch at the launch of The Library, bringing renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan's work to the forefront once again.

Ambani wore the ‘Soaring Spirit’ brooch at the opening of The Library at the NMACC in Mumbai on 31 October 2026. After she was seen sporting it, the brooch became a talking point among jewellery enthusiasts and fashion observers.

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Nita Ambani’s dragonfly brooch reportedly took a decade to create. It incorporates a 17.67-carat tsavorite garnet, yellow and other fancy-coloured diamonds, ruby, pink sapphire, and titanium. Its estimated market value ranges from $1.5 million to $1.8 million, or approximately ₹12 crore to ₹15 crore.

The inspiration behind the ‘Soaring Spirit’ brooch According to Wallace Chan's website, the ‘Soaring Spirit’ brooch, dated 2017, is inspired by the dragonfly, which embodies dreams, carries time, and evokes boundless dimensions. Its wings draw inspiration from an abacus, reflecting calculation and measurement.

The website's description connects the dragonfly’s movements with its ability to respond to its surroundings and exist in harmony with nature. It also associates the insect with freedom, wonder, and possibility. The brooch’s titanium body is flexible and moves with the wearer, bringing a sense of movement to the design.

View full Image View full Image Soaring Spirit by Wallace Chan ( wallace-chan.com )

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The description reads, "The dragonfly calculates time with each beat of its wings. They calculate the strength needed to lift them to different heights, overcoming obstacles. We cannot read their minds, but we can see that they read the environment. They take in every detail around them, and through these measurements they build harmonious relationships with the elements."

It further states, "As they fly, they become one with the world. Their wings beat with the wind, creating sound waves that merge with the world—the vibrations of life. Every part of them interacts with the universe: the light, the sounds, the sky, the water, and the earth. They transcend all dimensions. Dragonflies float gracefully in the air. They experience life to the fullest, with no restrictions. They’re full of wonder and innocent freedom; like children, they are free and full of limitless possibilities. The titanium body of the dragonfly is flexible and moves with the body of the wearer; it is unbound by earthly conventions and limited forms."

How did Nita Ambani style the ₹ 15 crore brooch? The NMACC founder was seen wearing a simple beige linen pantsuit with a tailored blazer, flared trousers, and a blush-pink lace blouse, allowing Chan's renowned masterpiece to stand out. She also wore a statement ring and a watch to accentuate her look. The appearance also came a day before her 63rd birthday, which falls on November 1.