Mukesh Ambani surprises T20 World Cup 2026 spectators, offers tea to Rohit Sharma during clash with USA; Internet reacts

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is in the spotlight since he was caught on camera offering tea to former captain of the India national cricket team, Rohit Sharma. The Reliance Industries chairman was spotted sitting with wife Nita Ambani and ace cricketer Rohit at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 7 February, Saturday, during India's inaugural match of T20 World Cup 2026.

All eyes were not glued just at the high-stakes match where defending champions India clashed with the USA, but spectators were also keeping a close watching on the Mumbai Indians owners.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attended the India vs USA T20 World Cup match with family members and friends. However, a video is doing the rounds online showing Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani warmly greeting Rohit Sharma.

Seated with their elder son, Akash Ambani, and their grandchildren, the billionaire couple stood up to greet Rohit as he arrived at their VIP box. The most surprising instance was when Mukesh Ambani was seen offering a cup of tea to Rohit Sharma, to which he declined politely. This kind gesture caught social media attention and sparked a wave of reactions online.

Social media reaction A user joked, “Rohit be like - Rehne do ab mujhe captaincy nhi karni h IPL mein.”

A second user quipped, “Rohit bhai: 'Sir, diet plan strict hai... 2027 WC tak snacks nahi, sirf boundaries' 😂 Ambani ji shocked! Hitman mode on.”

Another comment read, "That looks like some snacks with chutney not tea."

A fourth comment read, "Discipline level 100. When the World Cup’s the goal, even Ambani’s snacks don’t stand a chance."

A fifth user stated, “All eyes on the World Cup.”

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani hails India's resilience amid global uncertainty

A sixth user said,"From memes to motivation. Rohit saying no to snacks shows how serious he is about fitness now. Discipline like this is why he’s still leading from the front. World Cup goals > momentary treats."

In the latest encounter with USA, Team India won the game by 29 runs after placing a target of 161/9 in 20 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav displayed exceptional performance as he knocked 84 off 49 deliveries, with 10 fours and four towering sixes. The Men in Blue restricted USA's chase to 132/8.