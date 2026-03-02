Mukesh and Nita Ambani host Canadian PM Mark Carney and wife at Antilia, gifts Bhagavad Gita. See pics

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, at their Mumbai house, Antilia. The PM is currently on his official tour of India. At the Ambanis, the leader was welcomed with a round of classical dance and folk music performances. The PM and his wife also received a heartwarming gift from the Ambanis-- the Bhagavad Gita.

Ambani family with PM Carney and wife The artistic night saw a round of classical dance and folk music performances, which reflected a "shared appreciation for heritage, friendship, and cultural exchange."

"Mrs. Nita and Mr. Mukesh Ambani hosted the Prime Minister of Canada The Right Honourable Mark Carney and Mrs. Diana Fox Carney at their home in Mumbai for a warm and gracious afternoon. The gathering celebrated India's rich artistic traditions through folk music and classical dance performances, reflecting a shared appreciation for heritage, friendship, and cultural exchange," the official handle of Reliance Industries wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In pictures, Anant Ambani also joined the celebrations with the PM and his wife. See here:

Mark Carney's India visit After wrapping up the Mumbai visit, Carney reached Delhi on Sunday evening. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Monday.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar called on Canadian PM Mark Carney as part of the latter's official visit to the country. He lauded his commitment to building a partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared, “Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership.”

The Canadian Prime Minister marked the next phase of his official tour of India in the national capital. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, welcomed the PM at the airport.

On Sunday evening, Jaishankar also met Anita Anand.

Mark Carney meets Modi At the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, Carney is on an official visit to India starting from 27 February. He concluded his visit on 2 March. This was Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to India as he arrived in Mumbai on 27 February.

The high-level discussions, scheduled for today at Hyderabad House, began an hour ago as the two Prime Ministers met for the delegation-level talks to review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Building on their earlier interactions in June 2025 during the G7 summit and November 2025 on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Narendra Modi and Mark Carney are said to review progress across key areas of bilateral cooperation. These include trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research and innovation, as well as strengthening people-to-people connections.

According to a statement issued by MEA, the two leaders will also discuss regional and global developments of mutual concern. Alongside formal talks, both prime ministers are scheduled to participate in the India-Canada CEOs Forum, aimed at boosting business and economic engagement between the two countries.

The Canadian PM will also visit Australia and Japan.