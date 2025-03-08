Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s 40th wedding anniversary: Throwback to when India’s richest man was called ‘dream life partner’

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani celebrate their 40th marriage anniversary today, March 8. The power couple who met in 1984, thanks to Kokilaben Ambani and Dhirubhai Ambani, were married within months in 1985.

As they continue to grow a loving family, a flourishing business empire, and fulfil their philanthropy goals together, let's take a look at when Nita called Mukesh, India's richest man, her “dream life partner”.

‘Dream life partner’ Twelve years ago, in an interview with Simi Garewal, Mukesh claimed that he has “7 janam ka rishta” with Nita, who said she felt like she had a “fabulous friend” in her husband.

As Nita described her relationship with Mukesh, she said, “I found my dream life partner”, to which Mukesh Ambani added, “Who's always at your service.”

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's love story Nita Ambani, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, unknowingly stepped into the Ambani family’s life in 1984 when she performed at an event. Among the audience were Kokilaben Ambani and the late Dhirubhai Ambani, who were instantly impressed by her elegance and grace.

Determined to marry off their older son to Nita, Dhirubhai Ambani personally reached out to Nita after the performance.

However, Nita shared that when she first answered the phone, she thought it was a prank and hung up—twice. Only after her father confirmed the call’s authenticity did she realise it was indeed the renowned business tycoon calling.

Nita said she then visited Ambani's office, where she chatted with the late Dhirubhai Ambani for hours on global issues before he asked, “Would you like to meet my son Mukesh?”

Soon after, a meeting was arranged between Mukesh and Nita, and their connection was instant. The couple had a courtship period of 3 weeks before Mukesh Ambani finally popped the question.

The proposal During the interview with Simi Garewal, Mukesh Ambani shared they were driving on Mumbai's Pedder Road when he stopped the car at the traffic signal and asked Nita if she would marry him. He told her that he wouldn’t start the car again until she gave him an answer.

Nita said, “Yes,” and the rest is history.