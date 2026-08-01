Mukesh Khanna warns Gen Z over CJP protest: ‘No police will help you’: Social media reacts

Actor Mukesh Khanna, known for playing Shaktimaan, has targeted CJP members. He has compared them to cockroaches that need to be “hunted down”.

According to Khanna, such pests should be caught and thrown out. He addressed young people swayed by "temptation" and "passion".

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Khanna warned that their statements had been permanently recorded in history. He said they'd become "worms in a filthy drain" through association.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna claims CJP using youth against Centre | Watch

“This is my warning to those kids: your statements have been recorded in history. By hanging out with them, you've turned yourselves into worms in a filthy drain. You'll have to pay the price for this!!”

Police wouldn't help them, he warned, nor would many employers: “No police will help you. Many people will hesitate to give you jobs. Government aid will be cut off. You might not even get several visas!!”

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Social Media Reactions Many X users slammed Khanna for his comments.

“On the contrary, ordinary people will respect their courage and treat them with respect. Once this govt is gone, wherever they go, they will be treated like heroes,” wrote one user.

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“The man who spent his entire life stuck in a single character, who couldn't achieve anything big in life, is sitting at home and talking nonsense about the CJP movement without even understanding it, just to please the government,” commented another user.

“Cockroaches infest a house only when it isn’t kept clean. Maintain cleanliness, and they’ll disappear,” one user wrote.

One user commented about Mukesh Khanna playing Shaktimaan: “This is the guy who spoiled millennials by showing them that someone out there would come for their rescue. He is now asking Gen-Z to be eradicated. As long as he gets high-paying cheques, he never minds what opinion you have.”

“Ye to Gangadhar nikla (Shaktimaan turned out to be a common man),” quipped another user.

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Mukesh Khanna vs Samay Raina Mukesh Khanna and comedian Samay Raina engaged in a public feud. It involved harsh criticism, viral insults and an unexpected collaboration. Khanna condemned Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent as ‘obscene’. He called its content harmful to young viewers.

Raina retaliated during his comedy special "Still Alive". He questioned Khanna's moral high ground. In April, a furious Khanna lashed out further online. He compared Raina to a crooked ‘dog's tail’. He posted an edited image, suggesting Raina be paraded on a donkey.

Surprisingly, the pair appeared together in a June advert. It promoted a smartphone, parodying their real feud. Reactions split between accusations of hypocrisy and praise for Raina's business move.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.