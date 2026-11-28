Booking a cab from an airport can sometimes be expensive, even when the destination is just a few kilometres away. A passenger travelling from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has now shared how a small change in his pickup location helped him bring down his cab fare from ₹1,500 to ₹125.

How changing the pickup point reduced the fare Sunny R Gupta shared his experience on X after trying to book a cab from Terminal 2 (T2) of Mumbai Airport. According to his post, the cab-booking app initially showed him a fare of ₹1,500 for a journey of just four kilometres. The estimated waiting time was 17 minutes.

Instead of booking the cab immediately, Gupta decided to try another pickup location. He walked towards the nearby Fairmont hotel, which is located just outside the airport, opposite the Arrivals area.

He explained that passengers need to go downstairs and walk for around two minutes towards the left to reach the area.

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When he checked the cab fare again after changing his pickup point, the price dropped sharply to ₹79 for the ride.

Gupta also added a ₹50 tip for the driver. He said his final payment came to ₹125 and the cab arrived within six minutes.

Sharing his experience on X, Gupta wrote, "today i learnt if you book a cab from the Mumbai Airport T2 Terminal, you are charged 1,500 for 4kms, waiting time of 17mins.

Instead if you walk to Fairmont hotel; which is right outside the airport, opposite Arrivals. (Go down, walk 2 mins towards the left) the fare changed to Rs. 79. I added a 50 rs tip and got a cab for 125 within 6 mins."

His post has brought attention to the difference in cab fares based on pickup locations. In this case, changing the pickup point from the airport terminal to a nearby location brought down the displayed fare considerably.

However, the prices shared by Gupta are based on his experience and have not been independently verified. Cab fares can change depending on demand, traffic, availability of drivers and the pickup location selected on the app.

What are the cab options at Mumbai Airport? Mumbai Airport offers several transport options for passengers arriving at its terminals. These include app-based cabs, prepaid taxis, metered taxis and car rental services.

According to the airport's official website, app-based cab pickup points are available at Terminal 2 and Terminal 1. At Terminal 2, passengers can use designated pickup areas in the airport's multi-level car park.

The airport also has separate arrangements for prepaid taxis and other taxi services. Passengers can check the designated pickup points before booking their rides.

Gupta's post also prompted other social media users to share ways of saving money on airport travel.

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One user suggested taking the Aqua Metro to Dharavi station before booking a cab to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. The user claimed this helped save around ₹400 to ₹500.

Another user suggested using prepaid taxis available at the airport, saying they were reasonably priced and quicker.

However, some users questioned why passengers had to walk away from an airport terminal just to get a more affordable cab.