Mumbai auto driver goes viral for his ‘elite’ music featuring Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber — Here is his one big dream

Mumbai, with its usual chaotic remix of relentless honking and aggressive haggling, had a delightful surprise for a woman stuck in the trenches of a certified bad day.

Her mundane commute took a sharp turn from stressful to legendary as she stepped into a three-wheeler where the vibes were high, the bass was pumping, and the playlist was strictly internationally “elite”.

The woman's not-so-average auto rickshaw ride has gone viral since, and offers a simple life mantra — a little Taylor Swift and a big dream can flip a bad day on its head.

‘My auto driver is a swiftie’ Nammya Bhasin, an Instagram user who was having “the worst day”, was cheered up almost immediately after hailing an auto ride in Mumbai.

The auto was blasting Taylor Swift's hit track, Blank Space, on full volume as Nammya and the driver sang along. She wrote: “My auto driver in Mumbai turned out to be a swiftie.”

In the viral video, Nammya panned the camera towards the Mumbai auto driver and said, “He is singing too, guys! Oh My God!” and continued to join him in the jam.

In the caption of her video, she wrote: “Was having the worst day. Got into a random auto in Mumbai and he had Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction playing on full volume.”

“And then he started singing. I didn’t put my AirPods in once,” she added.

“Your music taste is so good; I was in such a bad mood today, but you just made it good,” Nammya told the auto driver.

‘His one big dream’ Behind the vibey auto ride that changed Nammya's mood for the better was a big dream! In the second part of the viral video, she showed a simple message from the auto driver to his passengers: “Meter pays for ride; your tip helps my dream”

She asked him about the sign on his seat, to which he responded, saying he wants to work at JPMorgan someday.

“What started as singing along to your favourite songs turned into a store of dreams and determination!” Nammya noted. “I hope he gets there🤍”

She also highlighted that her 2-part video was a reminder of “how music connects strangers and how kindness carries aspirations forward.”

Netizens react Social media users loved the Mumbai auto driver's playlist and were moved by the Mumbai auto driver's dream. Several offered help to help him achieve his dream in whatever way they possibly can — monetary or via referrals.

“Hey, does he have a resume? I can either help him build one or if he has one already, I can forward it,” a user commented. “send his CV 😭🙌🏻” another user wrote.

Many netizens asked for his QR code to send him monetary aid to bring him closer to his dream. Nammya said she'll share his QR code once she has verified it’s him for anyone who wishes to support him.

JPMorgan employees also flooded the comment section and said, “I work for JP Morgan and this video just made me feel grateful x 100. We don’t even realize that we’re living someone’s dream! I hope he reaches where he wants!”