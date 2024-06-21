Mumbai beggars tip paparazzi on celebrity locations, reveals Varinder Chawla during Ask Me Anything on Reddit

  • While B'town celebrities are known to have PRs, and paparazzi act as anonymous journalists, a Bollywood photographer reveals how Mumbai beggars tip them with updates.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated06:06 PM IST
In a shocking revelation on Reddit, Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla revealed that beggars in Mumbai give paparazzi tips about celebrities' whereabouts.
When questioned about their sources of information if celebrities don't inform them directly, Chawla revealed, "We follow the cars, receive tips from waiters at upscale hotels and restaurants," adding, “You won’t believe me, but many beggars in Mumbai have our staff’s contact numbers.”

The revelation sparked diverse reactions from Reddit users. While some responded humorously, suggesting celebrities wear caps to avoid being detected, others raised concerns about the legality and ethics of paparazzi practices, questioning if such tracking constitutes stalking or criminal voyeurism.

“Well they can just put on a cap and no one would bother," one user commented. Other posted, “We follow the cars’ …. Is that even okay? No legislation around this stalking bit? Criminal Voyeurism!” 

Discussion also turned to the role of celebrity PRs, with some speculating whether the term "beggars" might refer to PR agencies instead. 

Chawla, a veteran paparazzo, recently conducted an “Ask Me Anything” session on BollyBlindsGossip, a subreddit dedicated to Bollywood gossip. 

Previously, he acknowledged the intrusive nature of paparazzi coverage, particularly mentioning their excessive focus on Taimur Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. 

He recounted how the demand for Taimur's photos led to constant surveillance, prompting the family to request privacy around certain locations like his school and tuition

“The demand increased so much that we began following him 24/7. Whether he was going to school or tuition, we were there. We even followed him while he played. We were disturbing the child’s personal life. That’s when they requested us to avoid certain places like school and tuition,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times.

In addition to divulging celebrity locations, Chawla also mentioned his least favourite celebrities, including Jaya Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

When asked about his favourite actors, Chawla named Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor as his “all-time favourites,” reported the Hindustan Times.

 

 

