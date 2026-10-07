Mumbai CEO flags India airport entry hassles, sparks debate over immigration, customs: 'Forget tourism’

Monk Entertainment CEO Viraj Sheth has criticised the airport arrival experience in India, citing multiple forms, immigration and customs queues and what he described as a frustrating process for passengers entering the country.

Sheth made the comments in a post on X after arriving in India. The post, published on October 6, has received 286,000 views and triggered a debate among users, with some agreeing with his concerns while others said India's airport entry process has become more streamlined.

“Just landed in India. the second you enter, it just feels like they want to make it as difficult as possible for its citizens to enter. arrival form, self declaration form, ebola form, never ending immigration and customs lines, frustrated people. forget tourism, makes a regular citizen want to think twice to enter.”

Travellers divided over India's airport arrival process Several users responding to Sheth's post disputed the suggestion that India's immigration and customs procedures necessarily result in long delays.

One user wrote, “I travel at least once a year to India. Never ever had a problem. In New Delhi they have so many immigration counters. Never experienced more than 10 minutes delay. In New Delhi, since 1990s unless you have something to declare, you just pass thru the Customs from green channel. There are no lines at all. Now you can fill up the immigration online form 36 hours before you land in India.”

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Another user pointed to the availability of digital options and smart gates, writing, “Self declaration forms are in every country .rest all can be done online . Smart gates are in place . Nothing will be served u on plate dear u have to make effort to get convenience.”

The responses highlight a broader split over the arrival experience: while some passengers view documentation and checks as routine border procedures, others argue that queues and the number of steps involved can make the process cumbersome.

Airport arrivals and the experience beyond immigration Some users also raised concerns about what happens after passengers clear immigration and customs.

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One user wrote, “All that is still tolerable but scammers just outside the arrival posing as taxi drivers are the real nuisance. No sense of behaviour or hygiene, with only goal to loot people and oggle at women. Disgusting people,”

Another commenter described the experience of returning to India as stressful, writing, “Our tension start the day we think about coming to India. They treat us like we have done some crim leaving India. India is our home and they ask 100 questions why we are here today?! What the hell! We feel so good after leaving India from our vacation.”

The comments point to concerns that extend beyond formal immigration procedures, including interactions with people offering transport services and the experience passengers encounter immediately after exiting the airport.

Some travellers say India's process compares favourably Not all responses were critical.