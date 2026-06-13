Mumbai CEO goes offline for 16 days, returns to 3,000 messages and a powerful realisation

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Piramal Finance, Jairam Sridharan, has spoken at length about the outcome of taking a long break from work and social media, and the realisation it brought him. In a LinkedIn post, Sridharan shared that when he returned from his 16-day break, he was greeted by thousands of unread messages and emails. Yet his biggest realisation was simple: “Everything in the world has carried on just fine without me.”

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A complete break from work Describing his time away, Sridharan wrote: “Returned to 'normal life' yesterday night, after a 16 day break. Per my usual custom, for these 16 days I did not access email, didn't pick up any calls, stayed away from WhatsApp, didn't engage in any social media chatter, didn't watch the news ... Basically avoided anything that could remotely bring me back to 'work mode'. Dedicated the time fully to family and friends and our time together.”

The CEO said he intentionally avoided anything that could pull him back into professional responsibilities, choosing instead to focus entirely on spending time with family and friends.

Thousands of messages awaited him When he finally switched his phone back on, Sridharan found around 3,000 unread WhatsApp messages, nearly 2,000 emails and hundreds of missed calls. Some of those calls had come from his boss and one of the company's partners.

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He also discovered that several important developments had taken place during his absence.

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Reflecting on what he missed, Sridharan wrote: “May's month end drill came and went. My absence made no difference. RBI made some big ticket policy announcements on the forex side. Rupee is still at 95 though. Oil, however, seems to have fallen below $100. I don't know why, but let's not look a gift house in the mouth, shall we?”

He noted that work continued as usual despite his absence, while major economic developments also unfolded.

Personal milestones and a key realisation Sridharan said a close friend experienced a significant and difficult life event while he was away. He also missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the IPL 2026 title and returned to find that the road outside his home had been dug up.

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Despite everything that happened during those two weeks, he said the most important lesson remained: “Everything in the world has carried on just fine without me.”

'Priceless' time with family Looking back on the experience, Sridharan acknowledged that disconnecting entirely comes with trade-offs. However, he believes the rewards far outweigh the inconvenience.

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“Device and interruption free time does entail some costs, some sacrifices. But the ability to be 100% present with your family for two weeks? Priceless,” he wrote.

Social media applauds the decision The post swiftly went viral on social media, with several praising the CEO's decision to completely step away from work during vacation.

One user commented, “At a time where distractions are all around us, being able to switch off completely for that long and getting the time for yourself and family, feels like a superpower!”

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Another wrote, “Yes, unplugging has a cost but it’s measurable and recoverable. The benefits, on the other hand, are intangible and irreplaceable. Maybe the real lesson is not just taking these breaks once in a while, but normalizing boundaries even in ‘regular mode’.”

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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