Mumbai CEO suggests ‘not taking career advice from parents’: ‘Wish my dad….'

A chief executive officer (CEO)’s post suggesting students refrain from taking advice from parents when choosing career options has swiftly gained traction on LinkedIn, with several social media users agreeing. The entrepreneur believes that parents aren’t updated with "best career options," nor are their friends—whom they extensively rely on for advice. He added that parents only want you to be "happy and secure."

“Unpopular opinion,” the Mumbai CEO wrote, adding, “Don't listen to parents for career advice. They aren't updated with the best career options. Neither are their friends who they base their opinions off. They only want you to be happy and secure. If you can assure that for yourself, they will come around.”

How Users Reacted on LinkedIn An individual commented, “Wow! I just needed this so much. I remember my father and his friends decided on a career for me, which I still struggle to align with my niche or interest.”

Another added, “Listen to them attentively, it makes them happy, and it’s your responsibility. But whether you follow their advice is entirely up to you.”

A third remarked, “True, parents may not always know the latest career paths. But they bring perspective on resilience, values, and long-term stability. The sweet spot is combining their wisdom with today’s opportunities.”

A fourth wrote, “True! I never knew that after 4 years of being in the content ecosystem, my father would share my videos with his friends and family groups! Once someone said, ‘Maa bap tumhare sapno ke khilaf nhi hai vo bss tumhe gareeb nhi dekhna chahte’ (Parents are not against your dreams, they don’t want to see you end up in poverty.).”

A fifth user said: “I wish my dad were on LinkedIn!”

