‘Mumbai comedy mafia’: Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq accused of stealing jokes, personal information

Comedian Neetu Bhardwaj has made allegations against fellow comedians Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq. She claimed that people were following her and her family in Mumbai. She also alleged that their phones and social media accounts had been hacked. She shared her concerns on Instagram.

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In her Instagram post, Neetu described feeling unsafe during everyday activities. She claimed she was followed while visiting grocery shops and walking in parks. She referred to those allegedly involved as the “Mumbai comedy mafia”. Her post named Upmanyu and Urooj while also referring to others.

Guys I am being followed everywhere by mumbai comedy mafia of Upmanyu and Urooj and other. Me and my family are really unsafe. All of our phones are hacked (sic),” she wrote in her post.

Neetu further alleged that private calls were being heard and personal information was being stolen. She claimed this information was also being shared with others. She said these people would be responsible if anything happened to her family.

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“All of our phones are hacked, all calls are being heard, all ur personal and private information is stolen and is being circulated. Even if I go to a nearby grocery store or take a walk in the park, I am being followed. If anything happens to me or any of my family members, it's on these people,” she wrote on Instagram.

In her Instagram Stories, Neetu accused comedian Shashwat Maheshwari of accessing her social media accounts. She also alleged that her original comedy material had been copied.

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Her Instagram Stories included angry remarks about theft and stand-up comedy. She told those allegedly involved to steal openly rather than present themselves as comedians.

“Aapko chori karni hai seedhe karo, chori me sabse zyada Paisa hai. Aur seedha paisa hai. Mere ghar me mat karo bas. Seedha paisa hai, no koi diaries hai bich me, na mics hain, na netflixx hai na YouTube hai. Seedha chori karo, why camouflage as stand-up artists? (sic)” says one of her Instagram Stories.

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Neetu Bhardwaj's Instagram Stories

A rough translation of the same could be: “If you want to steal, do it openly. Stealing brings in the most money. And it is easy money. Just don’t steal in my house. It is easy money. No diaries, microphones, Netflix or YouTube are involved. Just steal openly. Why pretend to be stand-up artists?”

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“The less talent they have…” Another Instagram Story criticised people she described as lacking talent but showing pride and arrogance. She also criticised those who applauded them. In another remark, she said God had given her immense talent alongside a “mafia”.

"The less talent they have, the more pride, vanity and arrogance they have. All these fools, however, find other fools who applaud them," she wrote.

Neetu also made a sarcastic comment about cameras invading her most private spaces. She suggested that sharing such footage could embarrass her and damage her reputation.

“Why didn't you guys ask me for ideas?” she asked.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.