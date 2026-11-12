Mumbai cook earns ₹1.05 lakh a month, plans first Thailand trip as employer compares his finances with MBA friends

A Mumbai-based man's account of his cook's monthly earnings of ₹1.05 lakh has sparked a discussion about income, financial security and conventional measures of professional success. The cook reportedly earns through assignments across multiple households and by catering to film crews during night shoots. He is now planning his first international holiday with friends, with Thailand as the destination.

In a LinkedIn post, Manuraaj Garg compared the cook's financial circumstances with those of some of his MBA-educated friends. He highlighted how multiple sources of income, a limited commute and relatively low expenses have shaped the cook's approach to money.

How does the Mumbai cook earn ₹ 1.05 lakh a month? Garg detailed the cook's earnings from different assignments. The cook charges ₹18,000 for preparing meals twice a day at Garg's home. He earns another ₹16,500 from a flat in the same building and ₹38,000 from a larger family nearby for cooking and managing kitchen-related work.

The cook also works at a film set on Friday nights, preparing food for the crew during night shoots.

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“Friday nights he’s at a film set – feeding a unit through a night shoot, dal-chawal at 1 am while the hero does retakes: ₹7,500 a night,” Garg said.

Garg added that the cook's wife earns ₹45,000 a month, taking their combined household income to approximately ₹1.5 lakh.

Comparing these earnings with the financial realities of some of his MBA-educated friends, Garg said higher salaries do not necessarily translate into equivalent disposable income once taxes, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and childcare expenses are accounted for.

“What’s actually left for the month is often his number – without the paper.”

No Form 16 or CTC: Garg on the cook's income model Garg also drew attention to the difference between the cook's earnings and the formal employment structures followed by salaried professionals.

“His money has never met the system. No Form 16, no TDS, no CTC breakup, no 'variable component'. Not because he’s hiding – the system was simply never built to see him,” he said, adding that what the cook earns is what he gets to keep.

The cook's work is spread across four employers, all within a two-kilometre radius. According to Garg, this arrangement allows him to diversify his income rather than depend on a single employer. Losing one assignment would affect only a portion of his earnings.

Garg also said the cook regularly receives enquiries from prospective employers willing to pay more for reliable service. He contrasted this with the experiences of some of his IIT-educated friends, who sometimes struggle to receive responses from employers even after completing multiple interview rounds.

Another difference, Garg noted, is the cook's approach to spending. He does not face the same pressure to maintain an expensive lifestyle or meet social expectations around cars, schooling and appearances.

“His financial advisor is one sentence: 'Arre pagal hai kya, bahut mehenga hai.' My friends’ financial advisor is also one sentence: 'Chalo yaar, let’s do it,'” Garg wrote.

Mumbai cook buys latest iPhone Pro on EMI, plans Thailand holiday Despite his relatively cautious approach to spending, the cook does have an indulgence: the latest iPhone Pro, which he purchased on EMI. Garg said he otherwise avoids unnecessary expenses and is careful about his spending.

The 34-year-old is now preparing for his first international holiday with friends. The planned Thailand trip will also mark his first flight and his first passport.

Garg recalled sharing travel tips with the cook, including recommendations to visit Maya Bay, sample street food and rent a scooter. Their conversation, he said, briefly moved beyond the employer-employee relationship as they exchanged travel stories and holiday plans.

“For ten minutes, nobody was anybody’s employer – just two boys talking Thailand,” he wrote, adding that his wife eventually asked them to return to their respective work.

Concluding his post, Garg questioned conventional ways of measuring financial well-being.

“He is not poor. He is not rich. He is something our spreadsheets don’t have a column for: a man whose maths still works,” he said.