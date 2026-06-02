Mumbai engineer leaves corporate job for cab business, now earns ₹2 lakh a month: 'You have to take risks'

A viral X post by Bengaluru-based Canadian content creator Caleb Friesen, highlighting a chance encounter with a cab driver, has sparked a massive online debate about career choices and financial priorities. During their conversation, the content creator was stunned to learn that the man was a former engineer who had turned down a job and built a transport business that now generates nearly ₹2 lakh a month.

"Asked a cab driver how much he earns. He told me Rs. 2 lakh. Then he explained how he makes so much. The answer he gave genuinely gave me goosebumps," Friesen wrote.

From engineering graduate to business owner According to the driver, he found little satisfaction in the salary offered after completing his engineering degree. Rather than continuing in a role that paid around ₹30,000 per month, he decided to invest his time and effort in building a business of his own.

“After graduating in engineering, I got a job that paid only ₹30,000. This isn’t good, na? I invested too much to become an engineer.”

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He recalled that the early stages of the venture were challenging, but remained committed to growing the business.

“It was very hard in the beginning. I started my own business with only one car. I have four cars now.”

The driver also used his experience to encourage others facing professional setbacks.

“If you think you have been unsuccessful, please don’t give up. All big businessmen in India start small.”

'You have to take risks' When asked whether launching a business involved significant uncertainty, the driver said risk-taking is often essential for those seeking greater financial freedom.

“You have to take risks in life, otherwise you will end up always working for someone else.”

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He also highlighted concerns around long-term job security.

“After 60, no one will give you a job.”

How his cab business operates What began with a single vehicle has expanded into a fleet of four cars. While he personally drives one of the cabs, the remaining three are operated by hired drivers under a revenue-sharing arrangement.

Under the model, earnings are divided between the owner and drivers after fuel costs are accounted for.

“Each day, a driver earns ₹5,000 and gives me ₹2,000 after deducting the CNG expenses,” he said.

The arrangement, he explained, allows the business to generate around ₹2 lakh in monthly income.

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He added that vehicle loan repayments cost him roughly ₹30,000 each month. Despite these expenses, he believes the business offers far greater earning potential and flexibility than the engineering job he once held.

Caleb Friesen praises entrepreneurial spirit Sharing the clip online, Caleb Friesen said the driver's story reflects a growing entrepreneurial mindset among young Indians who are choosing to create opportunities for themselves rather than rely solely on traditional employment.

“I think India needs more founders, more people starting businesses and building their own dream instead of building somebody else’s," he said.