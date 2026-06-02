Mumbai engineer leaves corporate job for cab business, now earns ₹2 lakh a month: 'You have to take risks'

A viral X post by Bengaluru-based Canadian content creator Caleb Friesen, highlighting a chance encounter with a cab driver, has sparked a massive online debate about career choices and financial priorities. During their conversation, the content creator was stunned to learn that the man was a former engineer who had turned down a job and built a transport business that now generates nearly ₹2 lakh a month.

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"Asked a cab driver how much he earns. He told me Rs. 2 lakh. Then he explained how he makes so much. The answer he gave genuinely gave me goosebumps," Friesen wrote.

From engineering graduate to business owner According to the driver, he found little satisfaction in the salary offered after completing his engineering degree. Rather than continuing in a role that paid around ₹30,000 per month, he decided to invest his time and effort in building a business of his own.

“After graduating in engineering, I got a job that paid only ₹30,000. This isn’t good, na? I invested too much to become an engineer.”

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He recalled that the early stages of the venture were challenging, but remained committed to growing the business.

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“It was very hard in the beginning. I started my own business with only one car. I have four cars now.”

The driver also used his experience to encourage others facing professional setbacks.

“If you think you have been unsuccessful, please don’t give up. All big businessmen in India start small.”

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'You have to take risks' When asked whether launching a business involved significant uncertainty, the driver said risk-taking is often essential for those seeking greater financial freedom.

“You have to take risks in life, otherwise you will end up always working for someone else.”

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He also highlighted concerns around long-term job security.

“After 60, no one will give you a job.”

How his cab business operates What began with a single vehicle has expanded into a fleet of four cars. While he personally drives one of the cabs, the remaining three are operated by hired drivers under a revenue-sharing arrangement.

Under the model, earnings are divided between the owner and drivers after fuel costs are accounted for.

“Each day, a driver earns ₹5,000 and gives me ₹2,000 after deducting the CNG expenses,” he said.

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The arrangement, he explained, allows the business to generate around ₹2 lakh in monthly income.

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He added that vehicle loan repayments cost him roughly ₹30,000 each month. Despite these expenses, he believes the business offers far greater earning potential and flexibility than the engineering job he once held.

Caleb Friesen praises entrepreneurial spirit Sharing the clip online, Caleb Friesen said the driver's story reflects a growing entrepreneurial mindset among young Indians who are choosing to create opportunities for themselves rather than rely solely on traditional employment.

“I think India needs more founders, more people starting businesses and building their own dream instead of building somebody else’s," he said.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Mumbai engineer leaves corporate job for cab business, now earns ₹2 lakh a month: 'You have to take risks'