Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has shared his favourite city and his reason for liking it during his podcast WTF on YouTube. Listing off the metros in India, Kamath said that despite "some challenges" like roads and traffic, Bengaluru triumphs for him.

As for the reason? People, says Kamath. The billionaire entrepreneur is based in Bengaluru.

People, the Big Differentiator, Says Kamath

"The big, big differentiator at the end of the day — scr** all the roads, the traffic... those things don't matter — the people of Bengaluru are second to none ... the love they have for the city, how nice they are as people," he said.

Among the other metros in India, Kamath added that while Mumbai is famous for its "good-looking people" and hustle culture, Hyderabad has biryani, and Delhi's people "have a lot of money", while Bengaluru is "famous for nice people".

Kamath added that he finds Bengaluru's people "welcoming, normal, understated and subtle", as per the Hindustan Times.

Offers Talent for Business, Startups

The fintech co-founder further praised the city for offering "access to talent" for startups in India. "If you have to build something, if you have to start a company, the access to talent at the cost you get in Bengaluru, I don't think you get that anywhere in the world," he said.

On the same note, Kamath added that he meets business leaders in the city, such as Biocon executive Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. He added: "We are constantly working on projects to... how do we make Bangalore cooler in actual and from a narrative standpoint."

Listing one such project, he shared that they are backing a project to plant 10,000 cherry blossoms in central Bengaluru.

