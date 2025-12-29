Mumbai firm only hires candidates with permanent homes, netizens ask: 'How is this constitutionally valid?'

A Mumbai-based company has sparked online outrage after barring jobseekers who live in rented homes or paying guest (PG) accommodations from applying for jobs. The company’s job application form has since gone viral — for all the wrong reasons.

Job form goes viral on X X user Abhinav shared a screenshot of the company’s job application form on the social media platform X, triggering a heated debate on hiring practices and workplace ethics in India. The screenshot, which has now gone viral, showed that the eligibility criteria extended beyond educational qualifications to include residential status.

Residential status listed as eligibility criterion According to the form, only candidates with a B.E degree in Computer Science or IT were eligible to apply. However, it was the residential requirement that drew widespread criticism online.

Under the “Document Requirements (Mandatory) for Eligibility” section, applicants were asked to submit an Aadhaar card matching their current Mumbai residential address, along with a PAN card.

Also Read | Woman gets reply on job application after 48 years

A note at the bottom of the form clearly stated that candidates staying in rented or PG accommodations were “not eligible”.

In the comments section, Abhinav clarified that the recruitment advertisement was shared during campus placements.

Social media users call rule ‘unfair’ The job ad sparked strong backlash on X, with many users calling the requirement “unfair”. Several people speculated that the company may be trying to limit hiring to Mumbai locals in order to offer lower salaries.

“If a candidate lives with their parents in their own home, they don't have rent to pay. The company can offer a significantly lower salary below market standards,” one user wrote, calling the ad a “red flag”.

Another user commented, “Maybe they aren't able to pay enough for a student to cover accomodation so they prefer locals.”

Legal concerns raised Some users pointed out that such a requirement could violate constitutional rights.

“Article 16 of constitution doesn't allow that. Few states tried doing that and got backlash from court. This company also can get into legal trouble,” X user @JhaPravash21 noted.

‘Locals only’ hiring not uncommon, say users