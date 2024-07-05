‘Mumbai’s JAADU KI JHAPPI’: Anand Mahindra, Sourav Ganguly elated as Mumbaikars amass Team India’s victory parade

Mumbai welcomed Team India with open arms after their return from Barbados post-T20 World Cup victory. The overwhelming response of Mumbaikars to cheer for the ‘Men in Blue’ during Thursday's victory parade was a mere glimpse of the emotions of billions of Indians who could not make it to the metro city. The visuals of thousands of fans gathering at Mumbai's Marine Drive to welcome Team India garnered reactions from eminent personalities, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who never shies away from expressing his opinions over myriad issues on social media, recently reacted to Mumbai's frenzy at Team India's Victory Day Parade 2024.

“It’s no longer the Queen’s Necklace in Mumbai. It’s now Mumbai’s JAADU KI JHAPPI,” wrote Mahindra on X.

It’s now Mumbai’s JAADU KI JHAPPI…#VictoryParade pic.twitter.com/w7m9QqPIRw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 4, 2024

Not just Mahindra, former BCCI President and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly also expressed his happiness over the massive response of Indians to welcoming Team India.

In an Instagram post, Sourav Ganguly regarded the unfathomable love of Indians for the ‘Men in Blue’ as the striking difference between Indian cricket and the rest of the world.

“This is what makes indian cricket apart from the rest ..The players deserve every bit of this for what they have achieved .. so proud of each and every individual ..,” wrote Ganguly in his Instagram post.

The overwhelming reaction also garnered the attention of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who took to his X and re-shared Team India's victory parade along the Marine Drive from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium and wrote a congratulatory message for the Men in Blue.

"Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride.... As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India... and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!," he captioned the post.