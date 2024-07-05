‘Mumbai’s JAADU KI JHAPPI’: Anand Mahindra, Sourav Ganguly elated as Mumbaikars amass Team India’s victory parade

As Mumbaikars pour their hearts out on Team India's victory in T20 World Cup, the massive response of fans during Team India's victory parade garnered reaction from Anand Mahindra and Sourav Ganguly

Livemint
First Published5 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (C) greets fans during an open bus roadshow in Mumbai on July 4, 2024, after winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (C) greets fans during an open bus roadshow in Mumbai on July 4, 2024, after winning the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)(AFP)

Mumbai welcomed Team India with open arms after their return from Barbados post-T20 World Cup victory. The overwhelming response of Mumbaikars to cheer for the ‘Men in Blue’ during Thursday's victory parade was a mere glimpse of the emotions of billions of Indians who could not make it to the metro city. The visuals of thousands of fans gathering at Mumbai's Marine Drive to welcome Team India garnered reactions from eminent personalities, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Also Read | T20 World Cup Champions: First visual of Team India with PM Modi

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who never shies away from expressing his opinions over myriad issues on social media, recently reacted to Mumbai's frenzy at Team India's Victory Day Parade 2024.

“It’s no longer the Queen’s Necklace in Mumbai. It’s now Mumbai’s JAADU KI JHAPPI,” wrote Mahindra on X.

Also Read | T20 WC victory parade: Massive sea of people cover every inch of Marine Drive

Not just Mahindra, former BCCI President and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly also expressed his happiness over the massive response of Indians to welcoming Team India.

Also Read | How Team India spent time during 16-hr long Air India flight?

In an Instagram post, Sourav Ganguly regarded the unfathomable love of Indians for the ‘Men in Blue’ as the striking difference between Indian cricket and the rest of the world.

“This is what makes indian cricket apart from the rest ..The players deserve every bit of this for what they have achieved .. so proud of each and every individual ..,” wrote Ganguly in his Instagram post.

The overwhelming reaction also garnered the attention of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who took to his X and re-shared Team India's victory parade along the Marine Drive from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium and wrote a congratulatory message for the Men in Blue.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2024: Free public entry to Team India’s victory parade, says MCA

"Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride.... As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India... and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!," he captioned the post.

After being stuck in Barbados for days due to a dangerous cyclone, team India finally returned home with the T20 World Cup trophy on Thursday. The team received a warm welcome in the national capital Delhi, after which they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST
HomeNewstrends‘Mumbai’s JAADU KI JHAPPI’: Anand Mahindra, Sourav Ganguly elated as Mumbaikars amass Team India’s victory parade

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

316.85
04:08 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.16%)

Tata Steel

174.25
04:08 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-2 (-1.13%)

HDFC Bank

1,664.10
04:08 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-62.5 (-3.62%)

Tata Motors

999.35
04:08 AM | 5 JUL 2024
0.3 (0.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

445.50
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
26.75 (6.39%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,843.05
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
158.85 (5.92%)

B E M L

4,925.90
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
272.05 (5.85%)

Firstsource Solutions

244.50
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
12.4 (5.34%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue