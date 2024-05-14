Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group on Tuesday reacted to the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai, which resulted in the deaths of up to 14 individuals and left 74 others injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Terming the incident as 'unacceptable', Mahindra wrote, “14 dead. Om Shanti. 60 injured. From a billboard collapse. Unacceptable. And we’re a city trying to transform itself into a modern metropolis. CM @mieknathshinde has ordered a probe into all hoardings. Stringent rules must follow."

Fourteen individuals lost their lives, and 74 sustained injuries when a massive hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar's Pant Nagar area due to strong winds and rain impacting the city. The hoarding, measuring 120 x 120 feet, exceeded the permitted size of 40 x 40 feet.

Viral CCTV footage depicts the towering hoarding crashing onto several cars' roofs before hitting the ground. Reports indicate that Ego Media installed the hoarding on a plot leased to the Police Welfare Corporation by the Maharashtra government's Police Housing Division. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A case has been filed against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of M/s Ego Media Private Limited, and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, at Pant Nagar police station, as per another official statement.

PTI reported, citing BMC officials, that search and rescue operations were underway at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump on Tuesday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited the incident site late Monday evening, has instructed a structural audit of all hoardings in the city. Additionally, he announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of each deceased person in the collapse.

(With inputs from PTI)

