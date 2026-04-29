Why Mumbai Indians players are wearing black armbands during MI vs SRH in IPL 2026 clash? Here're the details

Mumbai Indians (MI) players took the field with a touching gesture that caught everyone’s attention. The entire squad wore black armbands during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The gesture has left fans wondering why the Mumbai Indians are wearing black armbands.
The reason is deeply personal and sad. It involves the sudden loss of a family member connected to the MI franchise. Support staff play a huge role behind the scenes, handling everything from logistics to player care, and their families become part of the extended MI family.
Notably, black armbands are a traditional way in cricket to show mourning and stand together in tough times.
The franchise released a statement ahead of the match to explain the decision.
“Due to the untimely demise of our support staff’s daughter, Mumbai Indians players will wear black arm bands today, in remembrance and solidarity with the family,” the statement read.
In cricket, black armbands have a long history. Teams across the world use them when players, coaches, or close staff lose loved ones. It’s a small symbol that carries big meaning: we remember, we stand with you, and we play on while honouring the loss.
For the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, taking this step shows that emotions come before the game. Fans watching from the stands or on TV could see the armbands clearly.
Mumbai Indians have had a struggling start to IPL 2026, managing just 2 wins from their 7 matches played so far. They began brightly with a 6-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 in a high-scoring chase, but then endured a slump of four consecutive losses, to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets, Rajasthan Royals by 27 runs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs, and Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.
The five-time champions roared back with a commanding 99-run thrashing of Gujarat Titans on April 20, only to suffer a heavy 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their most recent outing on April 23. With just 4 points and a negative net run rate, MI have shown glimpses of their potential in big wins but will need far greater consistency in batting and bowling to improve their position as the season continues.
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
SRH impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar
MI impact subs: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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