Mumbai man carries bicycle to metro at Bandra Station, netizens say: 'Bhains bakri bhi le aata bhai'

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Mayank Gaggar debating with Mumbai Metro officials.
Mayank Gaggar debating with Mumbai Metro officials. (X/@mayankgaggar)

Metro travel in Mumbai is convenient compared to the local train services, but it is often in the news, especially on social media, for some untoward incidents. Recently a Mumbaikar posted on social media that he was not allowed to bring his bicycle on board at Bandra metro station.

The Mumbaikar, Mayank Gaggar, raised a query on X, asking, "At the Bandra Colony metro station. They are not allowing me to carry cycle. What shall i do now?". Following this, he even asked if bicycles or similar vehicles are allowed on the Mumbai Metro.

Gaggar also shared a list of permitted and prohibited items at the metro station. He wrote in caption, "Even the don'ts mentioned in the station doesn't prohibit cycles. I don't understand the issue here. How are they promoting convenient for Munbaikars."

He added, "They are not even ready to show the rules or regulation where they have mentioned that cycles are not allowed in the metro," and said, “Leaving from here disappointed and without a ride."

Following his tweet, netizens were quick to react and expressed their displeasure.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, "Even in the Delhi Metro you can't carry your cycle"

A second user wrote, "Imagine 10 people like you standing on the platform trying to board the same compartment where another 15 like you are already inside with cycles. Then of course, someone will want to come with one of those BEST electric bikes. Next time take a Horse, they might allow that !"

A third commented, “Imagine 100 passengers with their cycles everyday trying to get into a busy metro.”

"Jio world drive too did not allow me on a cycle once. @mybmc should encourage cyclists by creating parking space at every railway station. It's extremely low cost," a fourth wrote.

"Bhains bakri bhi le aata bhai," wrote the fifth.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Mumbai man carries bicycle to metro at Bandra Station, netizens say: 'Bhains bakri bhi le aata bhai'

