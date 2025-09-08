Mumbai man earns MBA at 52, son throws themed surprise party: 'This is the most wholesome thing' | Video

A Mumbai-based man has achieved an academic milestone by completing his MBA degree at the age of 52. To mark the occasion, his son organised a surprise party with a playful twist — everyone wore masks featuring his father’s face along with a master’s cap.

Viral Celebration The heartwarming moment was shared on Instagram by user Maitreya Sathe, captioned “graduATE”. On-screen text read: "pov: Your dad got MBA at 52, so you throw a surprise graduation party for him but the theme was him!"

In the video, the father enters a room full of friends and relatives wearing his face on masks. The family also decorated the walls with colourful sticky notes, each carrying a short message of love and encouragement. Initially stunned, he soon bursts into laughter as the cheers of friends and family fill the room.

Social Media Reactions The video has gone viral, drawing praise for the father’s determination and the son’s creativity.

“Awww, this one's so cute. Congratulations, Uncle. My mom too got her Masters at 50, I get the ecstasy!” wrote one user.

Another commented: “And here I am dragging myself to finish up my EX MBA at 35. I need a pep talk from uncle ji asap. All the very best wishes to him.”

“This is the most wholesome thing I’ve seen on the internet today,” said a third.

One user added: “Yesss!! Here's to celebrating people for doing amazing things, regardless of their age.”