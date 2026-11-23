India's fast-paced delivery services and affordable household help have made everyday life considerably easier. From getting groceries delivered within minutes to booking plumbers and electricians through mobile apps, a range of services is now available at the click of a button. These conveniences are among the things that make India appealing to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and fascinate foreigners.

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However, there is one essential thing that no delivery platform or service can provide: clean air.

For Mumbai-based entrepreneur Arjun Vaidya, who has frequently spoken about his preference for living in India rather than moving abroad, the worsening air quality has become a personal concern. In a recent Instagram post, he shared how air pollution has affected his family and questioned whether the conveniences of living in India justify the health risks of breathing polluted air.

Vaidya revealed that both his daughters had recently developed croup, a respiratory illness, while his nine-month-old daughter required a nebuliser. His father, who has undergone bypass surgery and has four stents, also experienced breathing difficulties after fluid accumulated in his lungs.

The entrepreneur's post has resonated with social media users, many of whom shared similar concerns about the country's deteriorating air quality.

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Air pollution spreads beyond Delhi as Mumbai and other cities struggle Air pollution is no longer an issue that can be associated exclusively with Delhi's annual winter pollution crisis. Recent air quality readings indicate that several other Indian cities are also grappling with elevated pollution levels.

On Monday, November 23, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 249, according to readings from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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Mumbai, despite its coastal location, was also witnessing poor air quality. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's (IITM) Mumbai air-quality monitoring system recorded an AQI of 266 in Colaba at 8 am, while Malad registered 206.

Other major cities were also reporting concerning readings. Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad were among the cities experiencing elevated pollution levels.

Also Read | Air pollution: Why children and seniors face higher respiratory illness risks

Although AQI figures can differ depending on the monitoring station and measurement system, the latest readings point to a wider concern. India's air pollution problem is not restricted to the northern plains; even coastal cities are affected.

'Would you trade lungs for 10-minute delivery?': Social media reacts Several social media users backed Vaidya's concerns, pointing out the contradiction between India's growing convenience economy and the deteriorating air quality.

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"Would you trade lungs for 10-minute delivery?" commented one user.

Another person highlighted the challenges of urban planning, saying, "Issue isn't India. It's our inability to decongest our cities".

Dubai-born fashion designer and content creator Simone Khambatta, who is settled in Mumbai, also shared her experience. "Reading this 5 minutes after nebulizing my 10 month old," she commented.

While many agreed with Vaidya, some users argued that people should work to improve conditions in the country rather than consider moving abroad as the only solution.

Arjun Vaidya says he has no plans to leave India Despite raising concerns about pollution and its impact on his family's health, Vaidya clarified in the comments section that he does not intend to leave India.

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His post has sparked a wider conversation about the trade-offs of living in the country, with social media users debating whether everyday conveniences, affordability and access to services can compensate for the growing environmental and public health challenges.

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