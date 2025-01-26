British rock band Coldplay is in India and performed at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday as part of their Music of the Spheres concert. With fans doing everything to attend the concert, one fan travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad realised he had forgotten his ticket at home.

He shared the incident on X, which gained significant traction. The user, narrating his friend’s ordeal, posted, “Friend sat in train to Ahmedabad from Mumbai for Coldplay concert and forgot concert tickets at home.”

This heart-stopping moment resonated with thousands online. Some called it a “rookie mistake,” while others speculated it was a publicity stunt. However, it was not a sad story in the end, as the fan's tickets were couriered to the concertgoer.

Here's the tweet: Soon after the post was shared on X, it garnered 378.k views

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, "Bro got so much excited, in a hurry not miss anything, lost all fun."

Another wrote, “My friend from college did the same 😭😭😭 went back and somehow caught the train 100kms ahead..”

A third commented, "You can literally collect tickets from the box office if you forgot yours."

Fourth user wrote, "isn't there like Some digital tickets or something."

"They are still using physical tickets?" a fifth asked.

Coldplay’s record-breaking night in Ahmedabad: Meanwhile, Coldplay performed its largest-ever concert on January 25 at Ahmedabad, with over 1 lakh fans packing the iconic venue. The band shared their excitement on their official X handle, posting a photo of the electrifying night with the caption, “Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad See you again tomorrow – and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45 pm .”

Coldplay will perform another concert at the same venue on Republic Day, which will also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.