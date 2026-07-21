Mumbai man orders food on Zomato for ‘hungry’ CJP protestors at Delhi's Jantar Mantar; kind gesture goes viral | Watch

The heartfelt gesture of a Mumbai man has gone viral at a time when Delhi police used force and unleashed the use of lathis and tear gas to control and quell Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protestors. The protestors demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the education sector led a “Chalo Sansad” protest march on Monday, 21 July, the first day of Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

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A Maharashtrian civilian named Anuj Rawat is in the spotlight since a video surfaced showing a Zomato delivery rider carrying a parcel of food at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the same CJP protestors who were beaten and dealt with brutality during their agitation. In the viral video, the rider can be heard explaining that he received a delivery note stating: “Please give this meal to whoever looks hungry at Jantar Mantar.”

This simple gesture and act of kindness from a man residing miles away in Maharashtra's capital took the internet by storm. While many appreciated and lauded the heartfelt gesture, others commended it as a symbol of ‘humanity’.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did the Mumbai man do for the CJP protestors? ⌵ A Mumbai man named Anuj Rawat ordered food via Zomato for the protestors at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, expressing kindness during a time of police violence. 2 Why did the CJP protest lead to police involvement? ⌵ The CJP protest escalated when protestors attempted to march towards Parliament without permission, leading to clashes with police that resulted in injuries on both sides. 3 How did social media react to the act of kindness shown by Anuj Rawat? ⌵ Social media users praised Anuj Rawat's gesture as a beautiful display of humanity, with many expressing gratitude and calling for more such acts of kindness. 4 Should protestors expect police resistance during large demonstrations? ⌵ Yes, based on recent events, protestors should anticipate police resistance, as seen during the CJP march where the police resorted to lathi charges and tear gas. 5 What demands did the CJP make during their protest? ⌵ The CJP demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants, and the release of a climate activist.

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Social media reaction A user wrote, “Anuj Rawat, if you are seeing this post, then a salute to you.”

Another user remarked, "Thank you is indeed due to Anuj Rawat for fulfilling his duty while sitting in Maharashtra. The country needs many more people like him."

A third user stated, “The most beautiful mark of humanity is this: to think of filling a hungry person's stomach before one's own. Salutations to this noble thought.”

A fourth comment read, “Someone is killing children and someone is feeding them... like the thinking, so is the person... thank you Anuj Rawat ji... haven't met you but you're a person with a very big heart.”

A fifth user said, “Humanity needs no spotlight…Small acts of kindness can restore faith in humanity.”

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What happened during CJP protest on Monday? Delhi Police on Monday invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi area in the wake of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Restrictive orders were in place in New Delhi district except designated protest site at Jantar Mantar Road. According to police, neither CJP sought any permission nor was it granted for any proposed march to Parliament on 20 July.

Police claimed that protestors not only attempted to break barricades but also pelted stones and other objects at officials. Police further alleged that the mob vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. According to Delhi Police, around 60 protestors were injured in the clashes.

Speaking with ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Kumar Mishra said, “Around 115 to 120 police personnel have sustained injuries. Several senior officers were hurt, and I also sustained an injury to my hand. The investigation is underway, and an FIR is being registered. Further legal action will follow based on the investigation.”

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Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.