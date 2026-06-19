Mumbai man quits corporate job, lives in Himachal 'almost for free'. Internet is inspired

A Mumbai man's decision to leave his corporate job and embrace a slower pace of life in the mountains has resonated with thousands online.

Aryan Irani recently shared an Instagram video detailing how he quit his job in Mumbai a few months ago and began travelling across the country. For the past two months, he has been staying in Shoja, a small village in Himachal Pradesh, where he is volunteering at Firgun Cafe.

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The video has since garnered more than 188,000 views, with many social media users relating to his desire to break away from conventional career paths and pursue a different way of living.

'I Wanted To Live A Life That Felt True To Myself' In the video, Irani introduced himself and explained the motivation behind his decision.

"Hi, this is Aryan and for the past two months, I've been living in Himachal almost for free. I quit my corporate job in Mumbai a few months ago and I've been travelling ever since then. Currently, I'm in this small village in Himachal called Shoja and I'm volunteering here at Firgun Cafe, if you know you know."

He said the move stemmed from a desire to live more authentically and make the most of his time.

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"I'm doing this because I just wanted to live a life that felt true to myself, that felt authentically me and we all have limited time on this earth, so it's only fair that we make the most of it."

Irani also encouraged people who may have been considering a less conventional path.

"And if you have ever wanted to live a life that is slightly different or unusual, then I hope this video finds you. To let you know that it is possible, all it takes is some courage and the willingness to do so."

Watch the viral video here:

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A New Chapter In The Mountains In the caption accompanying the post, Irani elaborated on his decision to leave city life behind.

"A few months ago, I quit my job in Mumbai and decided to travel," he wrote.

“We all have limited time on this Earth, and I've always felt a deep desire to experience life to the fullest—to be uncomfortable, to step outside everything I've ever known, and to make the most of the time I've been given.”

He added that he has been volunteering at Firgun Cafe for the past two months and plans to begin training as an Isha Hatha Yoga teacher in the coming months.

"For the past two months, I've been staying in Himachal, volunteering at Firgun Cafe. In another month, I'll begin my training to become an Isha Hatha Yoga Teacher."

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Internet Reacts The video sparked a lively discussion in the comments section, with users sharing both admiration and practical concerns about such life-changing decisions.

One user wrote, "Believe me everybody wants to if they didn't have to look after their parents and other family members."

Another commented, "On the same journey brother, quit my job in Mumbai, volunteered in Kalga. Cheers man, good to see there are more like me."

Not everyone was convinced that courage alone was enough. "Courage, willingness and no responsibilities," a third user wrote.

Others saw the video as motivation to make changes in their own lives.

"Literally want to pack my bags and run. Thank you for being the inspiration," one person commented.

Another added, "I have been thinking about doing it since months. And everyday the thought spirals in my head. I wish I get that courage soon."

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As the video continues to gain traction, Irani's story has sparked conversations about work-life balance, personal fulfilment and the growing appeal of stepping away from traditional career paths in search of new experiences.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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