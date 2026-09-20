Mumbai man's video on ‘rare’ workplace praise goes viral: ‘Heals 10 days of overthinking’

A simple “good job” from Indian managers is so rare that employees often take screenshots of the compliment to keep themselves motivated for an entire week, a Mumbai man pointed out in a viral Instagram video.
In his Reel, Rohit Panchal highlighted a highly relatable workplace reality: how infrequently managers offer positive feedback, making those rare words of appreciation feel like a major victory.
Panchal noted that almost everyone has experienced the urge to save a boss's praise.
He explained that whenever employees get a good comment, they take a screenshot and “feel good about that entire week just because of that one comment,” simply because they know “how rare it is to get a good feedback from your manager”.
The reality of the modern workplace, he added, is often skewed toward criticism.
He pointed out that in the majority of cases, an employee can “work so hard, you work the entire night, you do your a** off,” yet find that the subsequent review meeting still centres entirely on “that one mistake in the entire work”.
Because of this constant focus on flaws, Panchal said, “getting that one good feedback literally means the world to us” and makes the entire week feel better.
Panchal captioned his viral video: “One genuine ‘good job’ from your manager heals 10 days of overthinking.”
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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