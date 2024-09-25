Mumbai Metro: Aqua line to be opened in October, ticket fare, route and all you need to know

Mumbai Metro: The First Phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 line, or Aqua Line, is set to be opened in October 2024, Ashwini Bhide, managing director for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), said at a press conference on September 24, PTI reported.
The Aqua Line's 12.5 km first phase to ply between Aarey Colony and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), “will be commissioned soon subject to safety clearance”, Bhide told reporters. It is part of a larger 33.5 km Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3 route.
Bhide added that they are awaiting approval for the application for the rail line, while approval for the rolling stock (metro train) has already been cleared.
She added that 93 per cent of the corridor work has been completed, with the full Aarey to Colaba line likely to be commissioned by March or May 2025.
Official sources told the news agency that the Aarey-BKC route will likely be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of October along with other infrastructure projects in the state.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess