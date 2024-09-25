Mumbai Metro: Aqua line to be opened in October, ticket fare, route and all you need to know

Mumbai Metro: The 12.5 km Aarey-BKC stretch of the Metro Line 3 is nearly complete, awaiting final safety approval. The line is set for inauguration by PM Modi in October, with 93% of work finished and operations expected by 2025, offering connectivity to major airports.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Published25 Sep 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Mumbai Metro: First look at newly constructed Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, ahead of the inauguration of Mumbai's first underground Metro.
Mumbai Metro: First look at newly constructed Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, ahead of the inauguration of Mumbai’s first underground Metro. (Photo by Raju Shinde / HT Photo)

Mumbai Metro: The First Phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 line, or Aqua Line, is set to be opened in October 2024, Ashwini Bhide, managing director for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), said at a press conference on September 24, PTI reported.

The Aqua Line's 12.5 km first phase to ply between Aarey Colony and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), “will be commissioned soon subject to safety clearance”, Bhide told reporters. It is part of a larger 33.5 km Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3 route.

All You Need To Know

  • Stations: The Aarey-BKC stretch has 10 stations. It will also connect to Terminal 1 and 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova stretch) at Marol Naka station.
  • Services: There will be 96 daily services between Aarey and BKC, with eight trains in their fleet from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm. On Sundays, the first service will be at 8.30 am.
  • Ticket Fare: Minimum fare on the Aqua Line will be 10, and the maximum will be 50. Further, for the fully completed Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey corridor, the maximum ticket fare will be 70.
  • Capacity: First phase of the Aqua Line has capacity of 6.5 lakh passengers per day.
  • Metro Staff: According to Bhide, the trains will have 48 captains, including 10 women, for operation. She adeded that there will be many women in the operation and maintenance of the line once it is commissioned.
  • Train Speed: The designed speed of eight coach Metro trains on the line is 85 kmph, while the average running speed will be 35 kmph.

Work Nearing Completion, Approval Pending

Bhide added that they are awaiting approval for the application for the rail line, while approval for the rolling stock (metro train) has already been cleared.

She added that 93 per cent of the corridor work has been completed, with the full Aarey to Colaba line likely to be commissioned by March or May 2025.

Official sources told the news agency that the Aarey-BKC route will likely be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of October along with other infrastructure projects in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Mumbai Metro: Aqua line to be opened in October, ticket fare, route and all you need to know

