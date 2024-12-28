A recently surfaced video of a mother purchasing a luxury Hermes Mini Kelly bag worth £26,000 (around ₹27.5 lakh) for her daughter has sparked a heated debate on social media. The purchase, captured in a high-end store, showcases the daughter selecting the bag to carry only her lipstick during her honeymoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video, originally posted by Love Luxury, a company specializing in pre-owned designer items, begins with the mother introducing herself and stating her intention: “I am from Mumbai. I want to buy a Birkin for my daughter. She’s getting married in December." Her daughter, however, has her sights set on the compact Mini Kelly instead.

Despite the mother suggesting a larger bag, the daughter explains that all she needs is an elegant accessory for her lipstick. Various options are presented, featuring both palladium and gold hardware, and spanning colours like tan, white, black, and blue. Ultimately, the daughter opts for a pristine white Mini Kelly, despite the mother favouring the tan version.

The luxury page captioned the video with a provocative question: “Would you pay £26,000 for a bag to carry lipstick?"

Social media reacts With over two million views, the video has ignited widespread discussions online. Critics and supporters alike have weighed in on the extravagance, questioning the priorities and value of such a high-priced purchase.

One commenter expressed disbelief: "£26,000 would pay for a wedding. Some people have too much money. I love the bags, but thousands for a handbag is unbelievable."

Another user criticised the decision: “I would have put that kind of money for her future home or something else than a bag."

Other reactions included: "Real Madness! Too much money," and "Middle-class families would get a complete marriage with that amount."

Some, however, noted the allure of the bag's craftsmanship, while acknowledging the price's exclusivity. One viewer remarked: "They are beautiful bags and I watch all the time, but I could never afford one of these. And if I could, I probably wouldn't spend it on a bag."