In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old woman and her new born baby dies after doctors performed a C-Section under the flashlight of mobile phones in Sushma Swaraj maternity home in Mumbai's Bhandup area. Sahidun, wife of Khusruddin Ansari, was admitted to the maternity home which is run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Ansari was married to Sahidun since 11 months and were resident of Bhandup area. Sahidun went into labor and was admitted on April 29.

According to media reports, the civic body has also set up a committee to probe the death the woman and her new born child.

According to Sahidun's brother-in-law, Sharukh Ansari, initially, the plan was for a normal delivery. However, due to the baby's low heartbeat, the medical team decided to perform a cesarean section. "Despite the lack of adequate lighting, they proceeded with the operation using a handheld torch. Although other hospital options were available, the doctors chose to continue with the procedure under risky conditions," he said as quoted by Free Press Journal.

While speaking about daughter-in-law's health, the mother-in-law said that she was absolutely healthy and all her reports were also okay. She also added that her daughter-in law was admitted at 7 am on Monday and kept till 8 pm and the doctors kept saying that the delivery would be normal.

She added, “Then, when I went to meet her, I saw that she was covered in blood. They had made an incision and then came to get a signature saying she had suffered a fit and a C-section was needed."

"That's when the power went out and they did not send us to another hospital even after that. They took us to the operation theatre and did the delivery with the help of a phone torch. The child died and, when we cried, the doctor said the mother would survive. They referred us to Sion Hospital, but she had died by then. There was no oxygen available either," the mother-in-law added as quoted by NDTV.

A senior doctor from the maternity hospital, who remained anonymous also spoke on the power outage and added that there was an issue with the generator. “Surgery was almost done when the electricity went off. They had to rely on the torch as the generator gave problems. It is not the doctor’s fault. The generator was repaired on the same day. The engineer had visited the hospital to check on the generator the previous day also," doctor said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

