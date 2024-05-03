Mumbai news: Woman, newborn die after BMC-run hospital performs C-section using flashlight; probe ordered
A 26-year-old woman and her newborn died after a C-section performed under mobile phone flashlight in Mumbai.
In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old woman and her new born baby dies after doctors performed a C-Section under the flashlight of mobile phones in Sushma Swaraj maternity home in Mumbai's Bhandup area. Sahidun, wife of Khusruddin Ansari, was admitted to the maternity home which is run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Ansari was married to Sahidun since 11 months and were resident of Bhandup area. Sahidun went into labor and was admitted on April 29.