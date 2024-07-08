Mumbai News: Woman spends ₹2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog; netizens react, ‘Feed the poor’

Mumbai woman Sarita Saldanha bought a thick gold chain to celebrate her pet dog's birthday. It cost her 2.5 lakh.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published8 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Mumbai News: Woman spends ₹2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog; netizens react, 'Feed the poor'
Mumbai News: Woman spends ₹2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog; netizens react, ‘Feed the poor’(Screengrabs from Instagram/@aniljewellersofficial)

Mumbai woman Sarita Saldanha bought a thick gold chain for her pet dog, Tiger. It cost her 2.5 lakh.

Anil Jewellers in Chembur shared a video of Sarita Saldanha purchasing a gold chain for her dog. Owner Piyush Jain confirmed to the Hindustan Times that the 35-gram gold chain had been bought for over 2.5 lakh.

After all, it was her dog Tiger's birthday. As per the store, it was “celebrating the profound and beautiful companionship between humans and animal”.

"Our patron Sarita decided to celebrate her beloved dog Toger's birthday in a special way. To mark the occasion, she went to Anil Jewellers and chose a stunning chain for her paw friend," Anil Jewellers wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

"The chain, delicately crafted and gleaming in the sunlight, was the perfect gift for the day. When she presented it to Tiger, his tail wagged with excitement as she gently clasped the chain around his neck," Anil Jewellers added on the video.

Mixed reactions from netizens

The video received mixed reactions from social media users. While some find the gesture “cute”, others find the dog owner “showing off”.

“Ye bas show off hai reality me wo doggy ki care ka bhi pata nhi hoga (She’s just showing off. She may not have any idea about how to take care of the dog),” wrote one user.

“Dogs aren’t materialistic, but definitely humans are!” wrote another while a user commented, “Gareebo ko khaana khilade (You should have fed the poor instead).”

Other users who liked Sarita’s gesture showered her praises. Some found the video “So beautiful” and others “Wholesome”.

“Take care of him and protect him from evil people who have seen this video,” posted one user.

Many other social media users posted “love” reactions on the Instagram video.

First Published:8 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
