Mumbai: Niranjan Hiranandani leads charge at Versova beach cleanup drive; Amruta Fadnavis, Ayushmann Khurana participate

Hiranandani Group Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani emphasized the importance of local involvement in maintaining the city's cleanliness.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Mumbai witnessed a cleanup drive at Versova Beach on Wednesday, September 18, drawing participation from notable personalities across various sectors. The event aligns with a broader national cleanliness campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the beach cleanup drive, Hiranandani Group Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani emphasized the importance of local involvement in maintaining the city's cleanliness. He said, “We have to keep Mumbai clean. The PM is cleaning the country and the local Mumbaikars need to keep Mumbai clean." He was also appreciative of the children's participation in the drive. "It is good that the children also participated today.”

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighted the connection between cleanliness and national progress. She remarked, “The message is that cleanliness is next to Godliness. The only way to ensure progress in the future is to not spread garbage. That is the only way our country will move forward.”

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar stressed the balance between rights and responsibilities in environmental conservation. He said, "The message of this drive is that our rights and responsibilities are two sides of a single coin. If we exercise our right to celebrate festivals, then we have to save our environment with equal responsibility."

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who added star power to the event, also joined the cleanliness drive, raising awareness about the importance of maintaining clean public spaces.

Previous efforts

On December 3, 2023, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a comprehensive city-wide cleaning campaign in Mumbai to address the metropolis's escalating pollution concerns. The initiative began in Sion Dharavi, where Shinde personally participated in cleaning efforts, including inspecting a polluted drainage canal.

In the following weeks, the campaign expanded across Mumbai, with Shinde and other prominent figures, including Mumbai Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, visiting various locations such as Byculla Zoo, Govandi, Versova, and Powai's Hiranandani Complex. These visits were part of a broader effort to encourage local residents to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness.

