Scammers, pretending to be police officers, or bank agents calling up random people — such situations are quite common in India. While most people usually cut such calls midway, a Mumbai man found a unique way to tackle the scam call.

The man from Mumbai turned the tables by using his puppy to answer the call, after the scammer, pretending to be a police officer from Andheri East police station asked the man to show his face.

The video has now one viral on social media. The caption of the video read, “Pretend to be Mumbai Police. Scam call gone wrong.”

‘Calling from Andheri East police station’ The video begins with the scamster dressed up in a police uniform saying, "I am calling from Andheri East police station," before demanding that the man show his face to the camera. The man quickly picks up his small puppy and holds it in front of the camera. "Yeh lijiye, sir. Aagya main camera ke saamne," (Here you go, sir. I'm here in front of the camera), he says, holding the puppy closer, and laughing at the scamster.

Meanwhile, the scammer, who initially posed as a police officer, is caught completely off guard by the unexpected response. Realising he's the one who is being pranked now, the scammer turns his face away from the camera and goes offline.

"Arey yeh raha main. Arey, thanedaar. Dikhraha hai? Arey nakli vardi," (Here I am. Hey, Officer. Can you see me? Oh, fake uniform) the man with the puppy continues, laughing at the increasingly awkward situation.

‘Patent the idea…’ The viral video of the hilarious situation sparked equally funny responses from several netizens.

“Bhai apna idea patent karwa lo warna government chori karlegi kyunki government se kuch ho na payega…” (Patent your idea, as the government is useless,) commented one user.

Also Read | Instagram reel addiction: UP woman ends life after fight with husband