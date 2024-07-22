Mumbai rains: Video of Gateway of India getting flooded goes viral as ’Maximum City’ faces 2nd day of downpour | Watch

IMD has predicted 'moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs'

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published22 Jul 2024, 05:23 PM IST
The video shows powerful waves crashing on the Gateway of India in Mumbai, as everything around it is submerged in water.
The video shows powerful waves crashing on the Gateway of India in Mumbai, as everything around it is submerged in water.

A video of a flooded Gateway of India is going viral on social media as Mumbai city woke up to a second consecutive day of heavy rains on Monday. During the past 12 hours, monsoon showers caused waterlogging and disrupted traffic.

In its latest forecast for the next 24 hours on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs", according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The viral video is allegedly an old one; Its time or location cannot be independently verified by LiveMint. The video shows powerful waves crashing on the historical monument in Mumbai, as everything around it is submerged in water.

Watch:

Netizens expressed concern in the comments section and prayed for the well-being of the residents of Mumbai.

“People of Mumbai, please stay safe from these unexpected cyclones and heavy winds sweeping across India. Never seen anything like this before!,” one user commented.

“Stay safe, Mumbai! Take care of yourselves and each other. Let's weather the storm together,” another said.

One commented, “This looks so scary.” Another added, “Climate change is serious concern. Stay Safe Mumbai.”

“In Mumbai, it's not rain, it's a free swimming lesson,” said another.

However, one user flagged the video claiming that it was an old one, and said the X user should remove the video to avoid panicing people.

“Please don't post old videos and panic people. Think of your reach & followers,” the user commented.

Mumbai rains

Several locations in Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8 AM on Monday, with the intense rain in the morning briefly disrupting local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations, causing delays.

Some areas received up to 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour between 6 AM and 7 AM. The civic body claimed its Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) located across the city recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall at multiple locations in the last 24 hours ending at 8 AM.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai to tackle any situation amid the forecast of a high tide and moderate to heavy rains in the city and its suburbs, officials said.

 

 

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 05:23 PM IST
