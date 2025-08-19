Mumbai rains: Viral video shows locals rescue victims as SUV car submerges in waterlogged underpass, ‘Salute to heroes’

Two people were trapped in a waterlogged underpass in Thane, Maharashtra. Their car had almost submerged, leaving them stuck inside. The scenario hinted at a tragic ending. But, destiny had other plans.

The incident happened as Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and other districts in Maharashtra faced heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges were shut. Roads turned into rivers, rail and air travel were badly hit, and traffic collapsed.

As the two struggled inside the car, locals braved the floodwaters to rescue them. A video showed villagers swimming up. One of them climbed on the car’s rear and pushed it.

However, the car did not move much. Then, the two passengers escaped through the windows. The car submerged even further.

"Salute to heroes who put their lives on risk and attempted the rescue. Otherwise, nowadays people only bother to record videos,” wrote one social media user.

“In India, a sunroof in a car must be mandatory, to escape through them in such situations offered by our spectacular infrastructure,” came a sarcastic comment.

Another commented, “This boy should be honoured and rewarded for saving two lives.”

“I can imagine what hardships the rescuers must have faced, coz the door simply doesn’t open due to immense water pressure,” wrote another.

Social media slams the victims At the same time, many social media users thought the victims should be blamed for putting themselves in such a situation.

“Why venture into an underpass looking at so much water!” wondered one user.

“Bro overestimated the power of his SUV,” quipped one user.

Another commented, “The car drivers have to have a really low IQ to get into such a flooded place.”

“Still wearing that seat belt,” observed another.

Another user wrote, “What kind of idiot one has to be to get into a situation like this!”

The narrative also shifted towards the “system collapse”.

“He paid 43% tax, plus road tax and tolls so that he can drown in that dirty water on an underpass,” came a banter.