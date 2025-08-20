Mumbai Rains: Vlogger shows flooded homes of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn - Videos

The incessant rains have brought Mumbai to a halt, disrupting local trains and leaving several areas inundated with knee-deep water. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for very heavy rain in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. The city has already been experiencing intense showers since Saturday.

Amid the alerts and the waterlogged streets, a vlogger, Sagar Thakur, set out on a journey to the poshest areas of the city where Bollywood stars live to show how the rain affected them.

In four different videos, the vlogger showed how the stars were also not spared from nature's wrath. In the Instagram videos, Thakur showed the flooded homes of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Yash Chopra.

Watch the viral videos here:

IMD's red alert According to the weather department's weekly forecast, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall until Thursday, 21 August. However, the rainfall is expected to continue throughout the week.

The red nowcast warning also covers Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. It predicts intense to very intense rain spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph and gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

In a post on X, IMD wrote: “Red nowcast warning for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm – Maharashtra: Thane, Pune, Raigad; Madhya Pradesh: Sagar, Balaghat; Mumbai city. Orange nowcast warning for Mumbai – moderate spells of rain very likely.”

While Raigad continues to remain under a red alert, Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri districts are currently on orange alert. Officials, however, said rainfall intensity is expected to ease from Thursday.

