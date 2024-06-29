Mumbai resident gets ₹66,690 monthly electricity bill, netizens ask ‘AC ki kagah turbine chalaya kya?’

A Mumbai resident claimed to receive a monthly electricity bill of 66,690. The exorbitant electricity bill amount sparked a myriad of social media reactions

A Mumbai resident has shared a screenshot of an electricity bill worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 66,690 for June month.
A Mumbai resident has shared a screenshot of an electricity bill worth ₹ 66,690 for June month.(REUTERS)

A Mumbai resident's electricity bill of 66,690 for a month has shocked the internet. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of June month's electricity bill, which amounted to 66,690. The screenshot of the bill has sparked hilarious reactions on social media and criticism from many.

The 66,690 electricity bill screenshot was shared by a Reddit user, ‘Crazyprocastinator’. The bill was issued by Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited and was only for June month.

A Reddit user shared a bill amount of 66,690 issued by Adani Electricituy Mumbai Limited for June month.

The social media post garnered hilarious reactions from users. Many suggested that the high electricity bill must be the result of electricity theft, and some others suggested that the user examine the house's electricity consumption. 

Shocked by the large amount, a Reddit user asked, “Ac k jaga turbines chalaya kya bro”

"I think someone is stealing your house’s electricity. I think some 1 kilowatt power line connection is somehow made to your house’s main connection and it is sucking electricity like hell.

“Bro is mining Bitcoins lol,” wrote another user. 

“MOYE MOYE,” read another user. 

Sharing own experience, another user wrote, “Go to your nearest electricity substation and get them to check again at the physical meter. This month we got a bill of 37k but after getting it checked, it came out to 15k only (which is what we were expecting) You might have to run again and again or maybe bribe the person there to get it rechecked though.”

“Bhai maine tere ghar ke line se electricity churali thi fir pure neighborhood ko free mein dedi,” read another comment.

“Bhai mera monthly salary ka double tera bill hai.”

“My bill went from 4k to 6k. On inspecting the bill I saw Wheeling charges are almost double and they increased other components of bill as well. More than 30 percent hike in charges is just insane.”

 

