Mumbai resident gets ₹66,690 monthly electricity bill, netizens ask ‘AC ki kagah turbine chalaya kya?’

A Mumbai resident's electricity bill of ₹66,690 for a month has shocked the internet. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of June month's electricity bill, which amounted to ₹66,690. The screenshot of the bill has sparked hilarious reactions on social media and criticism from many.

The ₹66,690 electricity bill screenshot was shared by a Reddit user, ‘Crazyprocastinator’. The bill was issued by Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited and was only for June month.

A Reddit user shared a bill amount of ₹ 66,690 issued by Adani Electricituy Mumbai Limited for June month.

The social media post garnered hilarious reactions from users. Many suggested that the high electricity bill must be the result of electricity theft, and some others suggested that the user examine the house's electricity consumption.

Shocked by the large amount, a Reddit user asked, “Ac k jaga turbines chalaya kya bro”

"I think someone is stealing your house’s electricity. I think some 1 kilowatt power line connection is somehow made to your house’s main connection and it is sucking electricity like hell.

“Bro is mining Bitcoins lol,” wrote another user.

“MOYE MOYE,” read another user.

Sharing own experience, another user wrote, “Go to your nearest electricity substation and get them to check again at the physical meter. This month we got a bill of 37k but after getting it checked, it came out to 15k only (which is what we were expecting) You might have to run again and again or maybe bribe the person there to get it rechecked though.”

“Bhai maine tere ghar ke line se electricity churali thi fir pure neighborhood ko free mein dedi,” read another comment.

“Bhai mera monthly salary ka double tera bill hai.”