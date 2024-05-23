Active Stocks
Thu May 23 2024 15:59:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.45 1.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 372.30 -0.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 319.75 -1.86%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,442.00 2.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 832.35 1.59%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Mumbai restaurant issues clarification after employee seen cleaning drain with food frying net | Video
BackBack

Mumbai restaurant issues clarification after employee seen cleaning drain with food frying net | Video

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Controversy surrounds Mumbai restaurant Istanbul Darbar after a viral video shows an employee using a food-frying net to clean drains. The owner explained the drain cleaning equipment in aresponse video.

Employee seen cleaning the drain with frying net. (X @sirajnoorani)Premium
Employee seen cleaning the drain with frying net. (X @sirajnoorani)

A viral video on social media has made a shocking claim about a Mumbai restaurant – Istanbul Darbar. The video, shared by a journalist, shows an employee of the restaurant on Mumbai's Kurla West removing the drain gunk with a food frying net. However, the restaurant owner has clarified that the food frying net looking kitchen equipment is actually one for cleaning drains.

In the now-viral video, journalist Siraj Noorani warned people to eat fried food at the restaurant.

“There is a hotel called ISTANBUL DARBAR near Kalpana Theater on Kurla West LBS Road, Mumbai, which is said to serve delicious food. Be careful if you eat something fried. Know the truth behind it," his post read.

“In this viral video, hotel staff can be seen cleaning the dirt from the drain with the help of a chicken frying net," it added.

The employee is seen in his uniform and cleaning boots in the video. He is then seen cleaning the drain with a giant frying net.

The employee could also be seen noticing a person filming him; however, he ignored it and continued with the cleaning. After removing the gunk, the employee covered the drain slab.

Soon after the video went viral, the official restaurant handle issued a clarification video, captioned: "Don't believe everything you see online! Regarding the viral video; Istanbul Darbar maintains strict hygiene standards to ensure your safety. Your trust means everything to us"

The restaurant owner, Shahbaz Sheikh, said that the frying net-looking-equipment is specially used to clean drains.

He requested social media users not to trust the viral videos “as they are circulated to defame others".

In April, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) raided two food outlets in Noida after two people fell sick after consuming food from them. McDonald’s outlet in Noida Sector 18 and Theobroma bakery in Sector 104 were raided.

According to news agency ANI, FDA officials raided the outlets to gather food samples for testing.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 May 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue