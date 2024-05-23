Mumbai restaurant issues clarification after employee seen cleaning drain with food frying net | Video
Controversy surrounds Mumbai restaurant Istanbul Darbar after a viral video shows an employee using a food-frying net to clean drains. The owner explained the drain cleaning equipment in aresponse video.
A viral video on social media has made a shocking claim about a Mumbai restaurant – Istanbul Darbar. The video, shared by a journalist, shows an employee of the restaurant on Mumbai's Kurla West removing the drain gunk with a food frying net. However, the restaurant owner has clarified that the food frying net looking kitchen equipment is actually one for cleaning drains.