Mumbai shocker! Hair pulled, punches thrown as woman cancels massage session, video goes viral

A massage appointment booked through Urban Company allegedly turned violent at a Mumbai home after the client cancelled the session. The incident, involving a 46-year-old woman from Wadala, has prompted a police complaint and raised questions around safety checks on app-based service platforms, , according to a report by Mid-day.

The woman, identified as Shenaz S, works in public relations and lives with her 18-year-old son in Wadala East. She told the publication that she had booked the massage hoping for relief from frozen shoulder pain but was allegedly assaulted by the masseuse after deciding to cancel the appointment. Shenaz claimed she suffered injuries including scratches to her face, hair-pulling and was pushed to the ground during the altercation, the media outlet reported.

What Led to the Dispute Speaking to Mid-day, Shenaz said the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. She booked a 4.30pm massage slot through the app after her regular masseuse was unavailable. She reached home around 3.30pm, following which the assigned masseuse arrived shortly after.

Shenaz told the publication that the masseuse’s entry into the housing society appeared unusual. She claimed she did not receive any alert on the society’s MyGate app, which typically notifies residents of visitor entries. Despite this, the masseuse reached her doorstep and began setting up the massage equipment.

According to Shenaz, she realised the massage bed brought by the masseuse was significantly larger than the standard hot massage bed usually used. She said that when she questioned this, the masseuse said it was the only bed she had. Shenaz suggested adjusting the setup in the bedroom, but alleged that the masseuse insisted on using the hall instead.

Citing privacy concerns due to large windows in the living area, Shenaz said she refused and decided to cancel the session, initiating the refund process on the app.

‘She Turned Violent’ Shenaz alleged that the situation escalated rapidly thereafter. She claimed the masseuse stood silently for a while before speaking incoherently about having “launched” Urban Company in Noida and making unrelated remarks.

According to Shenaz, the masseuse then began moving around the house, shouting and using abusive language. “When I asked her to leave, she turned violent,” Shenaz said, alleging that her hair was pulled, she was punched, and scratched on the face. She further claimed that her son was also attacked when he tried to intervene.

Shenaz said she attempted to call the Mumbai Police helpline but struggled to get through. By the time she was advised to visit the police station, the masseuse had already left the house. She said that she reached the Wadala TT Police Station around 5.15pm to file a complaint.

Concerns Over Entry and App Response Shenaz also raised concerns about how the masseuse entered the housing society. She told the media outlet that the security guard later said there was no record of the masseuse’s entry on the MyGate system and alleged that the woman may have slipped in without registering when the guard was briefly distracted.

She further claimed that despite repeated attempts to contact Urban Company after the incident, she received no immediate response. According to Mid-day, Shenaz said she finally received a call around 10pm from a person identifying himself as Shivam from the company’s head office, who assured her that the matter would be addressed. Shenaz had paid ₹1,584 for the session.

Police, Company Respond A police officer from Wadala TT police station confirmed to Mid-day that a non-cognisable (NC) offence has been registered against the masseuse. Shenaz alleged that during the registration process, the masseuse’s name initially appeared differently in the system. Police later clarified to Mid-day that the discrepancy was due to a technical issue in the app and was subsequently corrected.

The officer added that since the offence is non-cognisable, no further police investigation will be conducted unless pursued through court proceedings.